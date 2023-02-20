Fool Me Once follows Maya Stern (Keegan), a mother shaken to her core by the brutal murder of her husband Joe ( Richard Armitage ), which drives her to install a secret 'nanny-cam' in her home to ensure the safety of her young daughter.

Netflix is adapting another thrilling Harlan Coben novel into a star-studded eight-part miniseries, with Coronation Street and Brassic star Michelle Keegan stepping up to lead the cast.

But watching back the footage only brings further instability to Maya's world, as the intruder she discovers in her home is her very own thought-dead husband. It wouldn't be a Coben thriller without a twist.

This is the third collaboration between the American novelist and Fool Me Once co-star Armitage, who previously starred in Netflix versions of his bestsellers The Stranger and Stay Close.

The cast features a number of other big names too, with Adeel Akhtar (Sweet Tooth) playing DS Sami Kierce, who leads the homicide investigation into Joe's supposed death – but he's harbouring secrets of his own.

Sami isn't the only one doing detective work either as Maya's niece and nephew are attempting to piece together the murder of their own mother, which occurred mere months before Joe's seeming demise. Could they be connected?

Dame Joanna Lumley (Finding Alice) also stars as Joe's protective mother Judith Burkett, while Emmett J Scanlan (Peaky Blinders) and Dino Fetscher (Years and Years) feature as principal characters Shane Tessier and Marty McGreggor.

Completing the supporting cast is Marcus Garvey, Hattie Morahan, James Northcote, Dänya Griver, Daniel Burt, Adelle Leonce, Natalia Kostrzewa and Laura Gibbons.

Fool Me Once is written by Danny Brocklehurst (who worked with Keegan on Brassic), who also executive produces alongside Coben, Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee.

Coben said: “I’m thrilled and honoured to once again be collaborating with my über-talented partners Danny, Nicola and Richard. Fool Me Once will be our fourth Netflix series [following Safe, The Stranger and Stay Close] together, and man, it never gets old!

"Fool Me Once is a pulse-pounder – a shocking story of how secrets and deceit have the power to bring people together while simultaneously tearing them apart. I can’t wait to see how this dream cast brings these characters to life."

Brocklehurst added: "Harlan’s books are storytelling genius and it’s great to be entrusted once more in bringing his gripping stories to life.

"As always with our thrillers, expect twist upon twist and an emotional roller-coaster. Plus, the cast is phenomenal – audiences are in for a treat!"

Fool Me Once is filming now in Manchester and north-west England, with directors David Moore (Outlander, The Last Kingdom) and Nimer Rashed (The Good Karma Hospital).

