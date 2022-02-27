The ITV drama also continued the will-they-won't-they romance between Ruby Walker and Gabriel, after Gabriel left without saying goodbye at the end of season 3 – but reappeared mid-way through the latest season, much to everyone's shock.

The Good Karma Hospital season 4 ended on Sunday night, with Dr Lydia Fonseca and Greg McConnell's long-awaited wedding not quite going to plan, following three emergency admissions (and a case of cold feet).

Creator and writer Dan Sefton has already teased the possibility of a fifth season, and how the series would " always get to an interesting place" should it be green-lit.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Sefton confirmed he had "no clue" what's next for Lydia and her team, before saying that it would continue "as long as people want to watch it".

“These shows always get to an interesting place. We know what the show is. And from a creative point of view, once you know that, you keep going for as long as people are enjoying watching it, and the people who pay the money are happy to put their hands in their pockets," he said.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Good Karma Hospital season 5.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When will The Good Karma Hospital season 5 be released?

Season 5 hasn't yet been green-lit, but creator Dan Sefton has said he believes "it will be made" if viewers continue to tune in.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Sefton said: "I think that's the situation we are in...the show has a loyal fanbase which we're hugely appreciative of and as long as people want to watch it, I think it will be made.

"I think we'll continue to evolve it gradually as seasons go by but we don't need to reinvent everything, I think that's the trick with TV, it needs to be a slow evolution.

"New characters come, favourite characters move on and if the show is strong, if the tone of the show is strong and we know what it is, it can grow with that and get better and better.

"I think this is the case with this show, it has the potential to keep going and to continue to be entertaining because that's the ultimate goal."

The Good Karma Hospital season 5 cast

The Good Karma Hospital cast will likely return for the fifth season, although Dan Sefton has hinted about switching up the main cast.

"I think that's the trick with TV, it has to be a slow evolution, new characters come, favourite characters move on," he said.

"And if the show is strong, if the tone of the show is strong, everybody knows what it is, then it can grow with that and get better and better. And I think this is the case with this show, that it has potential to just to keep going, and to continue to be entertaining, because that's the ultimate goal, really."

Is there a trailer for The Good Karma Hospital season 5?

There's no trailer for The Good Karma Hospital season 5 yet as the show hasn't yet been commissioned officially. We'll update this page if one is released.

Advertisement

Seasons 1-4 are available to stream now on the ITV Hub. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.