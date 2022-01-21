Season four is set to open with a highly contagious and deadly virus spreading throughout a rural village nearby, with Lydia and Ram having to make a decision as to how to contain this new disease.

Dr Lydia Fonseca is back on our screens on Sunday in the brand new season of The Good Karma Hospital , with the likes of Neil Morrissey and Amrita Acharia returning for more medical drama.

With the hospital hiring a number of new recruits this series, there's a lot to learn about the cast of The Good Karma Hospital – so here's everything you need to know.

Amanda Redman plays Dr Lydia Fonseca

Who is Lydia Fonseca? Lydia is an English doctor who runs under-resourced The Good Karma Hospital in India. She is currently in a relationship with Greg, with the pair living together in a new house.

Where have I seen Amanda Redman before? Amanda Redman is best known for starring in New Tricks, At Home with the Braithwaites, Tommy Cooper: Not Like That, Like This, as well as her roles in Little Dorrit, Hope and Glory and Streets Apart.

Amrita Acharia plays Dr Ruby Walker

Who is Ruby Walker? Ruby is a junior doctor who leaves the UK to take a job in a hospital in south India. She frequently clashes with her boss, Dr Lydia Fonseca, but has learnt to adjust to living in India.

Where have I seen Amrita Acharia before? Amrita Acharia has previously starred in Game of Thrones as Irri as well as Red Dwarf, The Sister, Missing Link and Doctors.

Neil Morrissey plays Greg McConnell

Who is Greg McConnell? Greg McConnell is a bartender who grows closer to Lydia throughout the series. He has a daughter and a grandson from a previous relationship, and begins season four living with Lydia.

Where have I seen Neil Morrissey before? Morrissey has appeared in Men Behaving Badly, Waterloo Road, Line of Duty, The Long Call, The Syndicate, Unforgotten, Skins and Death in Paradise. He was the voice of Bob the Builder until 2012.

Darshan Jariwala plays Dr Ram Nair

Who is Dr. Ram Nair? Ram is the official head of The Good Karma Hospital and a decent, kind and responsible man. However, he begins to find that Lydia undermines his authority on a number of occasions.

Where have I seen Darshan Jariwala before? Indian actor Darshan Jariwala has appeared in a number of Hindi-language titles as well as shows like Sense8, Viceroy's House and Million Dollar Arm.

Nimmi Harasgama plays Nurse Mari Rodriguez

Who is Nurse Mari Rodriguez? Mari is a dedicated professional who keeps the hospital running smoothly and is willing to risk her own life to try and save a patient.

Where have I seen Nimmi Harasgama before? Sri Lankan actress Nimmi Harasgama has appeared in 1997's Mother Teresa, Requiem and Doctors.

Harki Bhambra plays Dr Samir Hasan

Who is Dr Samir Hasan? Dr Samir Hasan is a new addition to the medical team at The Good Karma Hospital. He's a British Asian Muslim medic and a high-flier back in the UK who begins to bond with Mari.

Where have I seen Harki Bhambra before? Harki Bhambra has appeared in Our Girl, Doctor Who, Endeavour, Coronation Street, Call the Midwife, Vera and Two Doors Down.

Rebecca Ablack plays Dr Nikita 'Niki' Shara

Who is Dr. Niki Shara? Niki is the daughter of a successful private surgeon who wants to get a dose of real lief working in a community hospital. Stylish and very confident, Niki is focused on getting the result she wants but is reluctant to accept Ram's help.

Where have I seen Rebecca Ablack before? Rebecca Ablack is best known for playing Padma in Ginny & Georgia and her roles in Kim's Convenience, Let It Snow and Awake.

Raquel Cassidy plays Frankie Martin

Who is Frankie Martin? Frankie Martin is a single parent who travels to India with her son Bobby to observe the nation's birds. While she's smart but over-protective of her neuro-diverse son and struggles to give him the independent he wants.

Where have I seen Raquel Cassidy? Raquel Cassidy is best known for playing Phyllis Baxter in Downton Abbey, Miss Hardbroom in The Worst Witch and Susan in Teachers. She has also appeared in Official Secrets, Lead Balloon, Moving Wallpaper, Doctor Who, Uncle and W1A.

Connor Catchpole plays Bobby Martin

Who is Bobby? Bobby is a young man who's besotted with wildlife. He heads on a trip to India with his mother Frankie to visit the birds and is determined to prove to her that he can live independently.

Where have I seen Connor Catchpole before? Connor Catchpole has appeared in An Education, Enola Holmes, Silent Witness and The Bill.

Ace Bhatti plays Dr Jules Fonesca

Who is Dr Jules Fonesca? Jules is a charming but manipulative doctor and the estranged husband of Lydia. They met in medical school in the UK, with Jules convincing Lydia to move with him to his home in Kermala. After he revealed himself to be a controlling philanderer, she asked for a divorce however he refused to sign the paperwork.

Where have I seen Ace Bhatti before? Ace Bhatti is best known for appeared in Line of Duty, Cardiac Arrest, NCS: Manhunt, EastEnders, Bohemian Rhapsody, Three Girls, Alex Rider, Baptiste and The Stranger.

Chetna Pandya plays Dr. Hira Grover

Who is Hira Grover? Hira Grover is local politician who becomes the powerful enemy of Lydia.

Where have I seen Chetna Pandya before? Chetna Pandya has appeared in Line of Duty, Black Mirror, This Way Up, Feel Good, The Trouble with Maggie Cole, The A List and Motherland.