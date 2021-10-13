The Good Karma Hospital season 4: Release date rumours, cast and latest news

While recent disruption to international travel has scuppered many holiday plans, it has also thrown a spanner in the works for productions seeking to film abroad.

It’s a relief for fans then, that The Good Karma Hospital has confirmed the cast and crew will be returning to Sri Lanka to film a fourth season of the much-loved ITV drama, and shooting is now underway.

Amanda Redman and Neil Morrissey have confirmed they will be returning for the upcoming series, but what else can we expect from the new episodes?

The Good Karma Hospital season 4 release date

If you’re wondering exactly when we’ll see the next series on our screens, the good news is that you’ll definitely have new episodes to enjoy next year. ITV has confirmed that the sun-soaked drama will return in 2022, but we don’t have any specific details about exactly when. Previous series have aired in March/April so fingers crossed for a spring release date. Keep checking back on this page, and we will update you as soon as we know more.

The Good Karma Hospital season 4 cast

It looks like most of your favourite characters will be back for more drama, as ITV has confirmed that Amanda Redman, Amrita Acharia, Neil Morrissey, Darshan Jariwala and Nimmi Harasgama will all return to the series.

Amanda Redman, who has been with the show from the very first episode playing Dr Lydia Fonseca said, “After such a difficult and challenging year for the whole world and film industry it is an honour to return to our beloved Sri Lanka with its wonderful film crews and actors to make this much-loved series four possible. We can’t wait to get started. The storylines are bigger and better than ever.”

There will also be some new faces this time around with Harki Bhambra (whose credits include Our Girl and Call the Midwife) joining the cast as surgeon Dr Samir Hasan. Samir is described as ‘high-flying’ and ‘charismatic’ but has left Britain ‘for reasons that prove too traumatic to share’.

Rebecca Ablack (Ginny & Georgia, Let It Snow) plays another new doctor, Dr Nikita ‘Niki’ Sharma, who is young, confident and dynamic. She is also newly qualified and the daughter of a highly successful surgeon.

Guest stars this year include Raquel Cassidy (Downton Abbey, Teachers), Ace Bhatti (Line of Duty, Baptiste, Alex Rider), Connor Catchpole (Enola Holmes, Pursuit of Love), Chetna Pandya (Feel Good, This Way Up) and Jonas Khan (Our Girl, The Ipcress File).

The Good Karma Hospital season 4 trailer

There’s no official trailer available for season four just yet, but we’ll upload it here as soon as one is released.

What will happen in The Good Karma Hospital season 4?

Plot details are in currently in short supply for the new episodes, but series three ended with Dr Gabriel Varma declaring his love for Ruby (yay!) and then leaving both her and the hospital (boo!). We’re not sure if he’s gone for good though, so we’ll see what season four brings.

The new cast announcements (see above) suggest we’ll be spending the first couple of episodes getting to know some interesting new characters, as well as catching up with old favourites.

If you want to remind yourself of everything that happened at the end of The Good Karma Hospital season three, click the link.

The Good Karma Hospital will return to ITV next year. To find out what else is on in the meantime, check out our handy TV Guide.