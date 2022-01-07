Trigger Point release date: Cast, trailer and news for Vicky McClure series

Line of Duty star Vicky McClure is taking centre stage as an ex-military bomb disposal operative (otherwise known as an ‘Expo’) in upcoming ITV drama Trigger Point.

Advertisement

The six-part series will follow the bomb disposal officer named Lana Washington as she struggles on the verge of a crisis after years on the frontline.

The drama is produced by Line of Duty mastermind Jed Mercurio’s HTM Television and promises to give viewers an insight into counter-terrorism policing and “the officers who risk their lives daily on ‘the long walk’ towards danger”, according to the synopsis.

But McClure recently revealed that her character in the upcoming thriller is actually a world away from her role as Kate Fleming in Line of Duty.

“I can’t be worried about taking roles that might feel in a similar world or in a similar vein [to Line of Duty],” she told HELLO!. “I look at Lana and Kate and I don’t see them together as the same people at all. They’re both very strong women. Very brave and committed. But that’s the kind of role I love to take.”

She added that, while she might not be “playing a police officer… people love Line of Duty so if there is any comparisons, it might not be a bad thing!”

Meanwhile, speaking at a press event attended by RadioTimes.com, Mercurio also pointed out the new drama’s differences: “We’re very proud of our collaboration on Line of Duty, and obviously thrilled with the way in which that series has connected with such a large audience. But I think that the audience will realise that it is a very different piece of work.”

He continued: “You know, it’s great if people come to [Trigger Point] because they love Vicky from Line of Duty, and they want to see her in this particular role. So that would be lovely if it gives the show more attention.”

Read on for everything you need to know about Trigger Point.

Trigger Point release date

ITV

While an exact release date has not yet been confirmed, it is known that Trigger Point will premiere on ITV in 2022.

Summer 2021 saw the series begin filming, with Line of Duty actress Vicky McClure taking to Twitter to announce the “explosive start” and release first-look images.

“Can’t wait to reveal more as we go along… we’ve got an incredible cast!! And the crew are creating absolute gold,” McClure captioned the images.

Meet Lana Washington & Joel Nutkins!

We’re off to an explosive start!!

Can’t wait to reveal more as we go along…we’ve got an incredible cast!! And the crew are creating absolute gold!

Trigger Point!! @ITV @HTMTelevision @AdrianLester #triggerpoint pic.twitter.com/LsjI3JxnR7 — Vicky McClure (@Vicky_McClure) June 17, 2021

Jed Mercurio also shared a peek behind the scenes on the upcoming drama, adding he was “excited” to be reunited with “national treasure” and Line of Duty star McClure.

Trigger Point cast

Vicky McClure (Line of Duty) plays bomb disposal operative Lana Washington, while Adrian Lester (Life) will play her colleague Joel Nutkins.

Other key cast members will include Mark Stanley (who plays Henry VIII in Anne Boleyn) as DI Thom Youngblood, Warren Brown (Luther) as Karl Maguire, and Kerry Godliman (After Life) as Sonya Reeves.

Rounding out the cast are Cal MacAninch (Des) as Lee Robins SCO19, Manjinder Virk (Midsomer Murders) as Samira Desai SO15, Ralph Ineson (The Capture) as Commander Bregman, and Eric Shango in the role of Danny.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Trigger Point trailer

ITV premiered the first trailer for the series on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

What a thrill to continue the collaboration with the brilliant @Vicky_McClure on #TriggerPoint @HTMTelevision coming in the new year to @ITV pic.twitter.com/vF51dNH3ji — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) November 21, 2021

The reveal of the explosive footage came following the airing of An Audience with Adele and the premiere of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! 2021.

Vicky McClure could be seen covered in soot following an explosion in the tense scenes.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

What is the plot of Trigger Point?

Lead character Lana Washington is an ex-military bomb disposal operative, known as an ‘Expo’, who conducts her dangerous job alongside colleague Joel Nutkins, who bonded with Lana when they both served together in Afghanistan.

However, “death is always just a heartbeat away” for the Expo officers, a reality hammered home when a terrorist campaign threatens the safety of Londoners over one fateful summer.

Creator Daniel Brierley said: “I couldn’t ask for a better Lana than Vicky [McClure] and it’s an honour to be given the chance to tell the exciting and unknown story of the brave Expo officers who risk their lives every day to keep us safe.”

Advertisement

See what else is on with our TV Guide, or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.