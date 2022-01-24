2/3 of Trigger Point viewers saw the big episode 1 twist coming

At the end of the episode, Adrian Lester's character Joel Nutkins was dramatically killed off , after being caught in the blast of the sudden detonation of a nearby explosive device.

ITV's major new drama Trigger Point got off to an explosive start last night – and the first episode didn't pull any punches when it came to delivering shock moments.

It was a shocking way to start the series – but according to a RadioTimes.com poll, more than two-thirds of viewers said they saw the twist coming.

We asked our readers on Twitter to give their opinions on whether the death took them by surprise, and of the 200 people who participated, 68 per cent said they had already predicted Joel wasn't going to make it to the end of the episode.

One Twitter user replied: "It was building to that when Joel said 'wait a minute…' then went over without his protection on… Surely bomb disposal experts wouldn’t do that?"

Meanwhile, some viewers admitted to still jumping at the explosion even though they weren't altogether surprised.

"I was worried Adrian wouldn’t make it to the end of the episode, but still jumped at the bang," said one, while another added: "Slow burning, could see that coming with the decoys but still made you jump. Interesting to see where the show can go in the next episode. Time will tell. Not entirely convinced."

The six-parter will continue with its second episode next week – and it will certainly be intriguing to see how Vicky McClure's Lana Washington and her colleagues deal with the fallout of this major incident.

