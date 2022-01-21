A thrilling insight into the world of counter terrorism policing and the workings of the Metropolitan Police Bomb Disposal Squad, McClure has called the new show an "edge-of-your-seat" drama.

This weekend sees the start of Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio's bomb disposal drama Trigger Point , starring Vicky McClure as officer Lana Washington and Adrian Lester (Life, Trauma) as fellow 'Expo' Joel Nutkins.

And for those who can't wait to get stuck in to the new Sunday night thriller, ITV has released a preview clip.

In the teaser, McClure's Lana is seen in full bomb disposal gear, heading for a car while fellow officers stand back.

Lester's character, seemingly concerned by her decision to approach, calls after her to no avail.

When asked what she's doing, he explains via his radio that his colleague has chosen to perform a manual check of the vehicle.

It's incredibly tense as Lana nears the car, moving carefully as she attempts to investigate without making contact.

Dropping to the floor, she uses her torch to look underneath, spotting a wire before the clip cuts.

In the show, Lana and Joel have a close friendship, having formed a bond when they were both serving in Afghanistan.

Speaking about the upcoming drama, Line of Duty star McClure previously said: "I’ll take any opportunity to work with Jed, not only because he's a friend, but also because he's incredible at what he does, and I love the fact that he’s supporting new writers like Daniel [Brierley].

"So I didn't need any convincing to say 'yes' – I knew it was going to be a really fun, interesting and intriguing job.

"It's dynamic, it's action-packed, it's full of brilliant characters and it will put you on the edge of your seat waiting for the next explosive situation. I’m really excited for people to see it."

Trigger Point stars Sunday at 9pm on ITV. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.