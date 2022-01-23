The Line of Duty creator, who produces Trigger Point through HTM Television, made the comments at a recent ITV press event attended by RadioTimes.com .

Jed Mercurio has already floated the possibility of a second season of Trigger Point , teasing that the six-part series is "set up to be a returner".

"If this series goes down well with the audience, we'd love to do more. It's set up to be a returner," he said. "We know how much audiences love thrillers - they're a big part of people's TV experience now, and having another series of Trigger Point in the future would be great if we're lucky enough to get to that point."

Vicky McClure, who plays Detective Inspector Kate Fleming in the Line of Duty cast, takes on the role of an ex-military bomb disposal operative (otherwise known as an 'Expo') Lana Washington in the new ITV thriller.

The Trigger Point trailer was released in November, teasing a nail-biting plot and insight into counter-terrorism policing and the risks taken every day by Lana (McClure) and her close colleague Joel Nutkins (Adrian Lester), with whom she served in Afghanistan.

Creator Daniel Brierley said: “I couldn’t ask for a better Lana than Vicky [McClure] and it’s an honour to be given the chance to tell the exciting and unknown story of the brave Expo officers who risk their lives every day to keep us safe.”

Mercurio also tweeted that it was a "thrill to continue the collaboration with the brilliant Vicky McClure on Tiger Point".

Trigger Point begins on ITV at 9pm tonight (23rd January). See what else is on with our TV Guide, or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.