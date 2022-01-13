Trigger Point’s Vicky McClure teases “edge of your seat” bomb disposal drama
The Line of Duty star plays a bomb disposal officer in the ITV series.
Published:
Vicky McClure has teased that her new ITV drama series Trigger Point, produced by Line of Duty‘s Jed Mercurio, will leave viewers “on the edge of [their] seat”.
McClure plays a bomb disposal officer named Lana Washington, who shares a close bond with colleague and fellow ‘Expo’ Joel Nutkins (played by Hustle star Adrian Lester), whom she befriended when both were serving in Afghanistan.
Speaking about how she came to be cast in the series, McClure revealed that Mercurio had sent her a text about Trigger Point.
“I got a text from Jed, who is obviously a good friend now after many years of working together. He also sent the script through the official channels and I was fascinated by it, because bomb disposal is an area that I don’t know very much about and something I don’t think we’ve seen an awful lot of on screen, apart from if people have seen The Hurt Locker, which is a great film,” she said.
“I’ll take any opportunity to work with Jed, not only because he’s a friend, but also because he’s incredible at what he does, and I love the fact that he’s supporting new writers like Daniel [Brierley]. So I didn’t need any convincing to say ‘yes’ – I knew it was going to be a really fun, interesting and intriguing job. It’s dynamic, it’s action-packed, it’s full of brilliant characters and it will put you on the edge of your seat waiting for the next explosive situation. I’m really excited for people to see it.”
Trigger Point will begin on ITV on Sunday 23rd January at 9pm. See what else is on with our TV Guide, or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.