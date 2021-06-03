Adrian Lester to star alongside Vicky McClure in new ITV drama Trigger Point

Hustle star Adrian Lester will join Vicky McClure in her new ITV drama Trigger Point, which focuses on the Metropolitan Police Bomb Disposal Squad.

The “high-octane” six-part thriller will be produced by Jed Mercurio’s HTM Television and promises to give viewers an insight into counter-terrorism policing and “the officers who risk their lives daily on ‘the long walk’ towards danger”, according to a synopsis.

McClure (Line of Duty) will play Lana Washington, an experienced, ex-military bomb disposal operative, known as an ‘Expo’, while Lester (Life) will play her colleague Joel Nutkins, who bonded with Lana when they both served together in Afghanistan.

However, when a terrorist campaign threatens the safety of Londoners over one fateful summer, Lana and Joel will learn that, for them and their Expo colleagues, “death is always just a heartbeat away”.

Lester says, “I’m really looking forward to partnering with Vicky on this great new series. Jed Mercurio’s material is always great. This series is ambitious and challenging which is why it’s exciting to be a part of the team.”

Mercurio added, “I’m absolutely thrilled Adrian Lester has joined the cast of Trigger Point. Adrian is one of the finest actors working in British television today and will make a formidable combination with Vicky McClure.”

The series was first announced back in February of last year, ahead of shooting on Line of Duty season six.

Other key members will include Mark Stanley (who plays Henry VIII in Anne Boleyn) as DI Thom Youngblood, Warren Brown (Luther) as Karl Maguire, and Kerry Godliman (After Life) as Sonya Reeves.

Rounding out the cast are Cal MacAninch (Des) as Lee Robins SCO19, Manjinder Virk (Midsomer Murders) as Samira Desai SO15, and Ralph Ineson (The Capture) as Commander Bregman.

