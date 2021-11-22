Vicky McClure and Adrian Lester face explosive drama in tense first trailer for ITV’s Trigger Point

A trailer for ITV’s Trigger Point has dropped, and the six-part thriller looks as explosive as it sounds.

The footage gives us our first look at Line of Duty star Vicky McClure and Life actor Adrian Lester in action as bomb disposal operatives (better known as Expos) Lana Washington and Joel Nutkins, whose bond was formed after serving together in Afghanistan.

It’s a dramatic premise, and the trailer promises high tension when even the flip of a light switch could have potentially catastrophic consequences. McClure herself shared the promo on her Twitter account, and you can watch it yourself below:

McClure and Lester are joined by the likes of Mark Stanley (who played Henry VIII in Anne Boleyn) as DI Thom Youngblood, Warren Brown (Luther) as Karl Maguire, and Kerry Godliman (After Life) as Sonya Reeves.

Cal MacAninch (Des) will play Lee Robins SCO19, while Manjinder Virk (Midsomer Murders) appears as Samira Desai SO15, and Ralph Ineson (The Capture) as Commander Bregman.

As well as its on-screen talent, the series has plenty of A-listers behind-the-scenes too, with Jed Mercurio’s HTM Television on production duties and writer Daniel Brierley writing the scripts.

The official synopsis for the series teased that “death is always just a heartbeat away” for the Expo officers – and that reality couldn’t be more obvious in the trailer.

Though we don’t know exactly when the exciting new series will land on ITV, we do know we’ll have to wait until next year to see it.

Trigger Point will air on ITV in 2022. See what else is on with our TV Guide, or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.