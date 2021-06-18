Trigger Point release date: Cast, trailer and news for Vicky McClure series

Line of Duty star Vicky McClure will next play an ex-military bomb disposal operative (otherwise known as an ‘Expo’) in the “nail-biting” upcoming ITV six-part thriller Trigger Point.

Filming is now underway and, early in June, it was officially announced that Hustle star Adrian Lester will co-star in Trigger Point, playing another Expo.

The series is produced by Jed Mercurio’s HTM Television and promises to give viewers an insight into counter-terrorism policing and “the officers who risk their lives daily on ‘the long walk’ towards danger”, according to the synopsis.

“So grateful to be working with Jed again,” Line of Duty‘s McClure previously said about her casting. “I’m really looking forward to creating a strong, bright and troubled character in Lana Washington. Daniel Brierley has produced a brilliant and nail-biting script. I can’t wait to get started later this year.”

Read on for everything you need to know about Trigger Point.

Trigger Point release date

The official release date is yet to be confirmed but filming is underway on the ITV series as of June 2021, and Vicky McClure took to Twitter to announce the “explosive start” and release first-look images.

“Can’t wait to reveal more as we go along… we’ve got an incredible cast!! And the crew are creating absolute gold,” McClure captioned the images.

Jed Mercurio also shared a peek behind the scenes on the upcoming drama, adding he was “excited” to be reunited with “national treasure” and Line of Duty star McClure.

Trigger Point cast

Vicky McClure (Line of Duty) plays bomb disposal operative Lana Washington, while Adrian Lester (Life) will play her colleague Joel Nutkins.

Other key cast members will include Mark Stanley (who plays Henry VIII in Anne Boleyn) as DI Thom Youngblood, Warren Brown (Luther) as Karl Maguire, and Kerry Godliman (After Life) as Sonya Reeves.

Rounding out the cast are Cal MacAninch (Des) as Lee Robins SCO19, Manjinder Virk (Midsomer Murders) as Samira Desai SO15, and Ralph Ineson (The Capture) as Commander Bregman.

Trigger Point plot: What will happen?

Lead character Lana Washington is an ex-military bomb disposal operative, known as an ‘Expo’, who conducts her dangerous job alongside colleague Joel Nutkins, who bonded with Lana when they both served together in Afghanistan.

However, “death is always just a heartbeat away” for the Expo officers, a reality hammered home when a terrorist campaign threatens the safety of Londoners over one fateful summer.

Creator Daniel Brierley said: “I couldn’t ask for a better Lana than Vicky [McClure] and it’s an honour to be given the chance to tell the exciting and unknown story of the brave Expo officers who risk their lives every day to keep us safe.”

Is there a trailer for Trigger Point?

We don’t yet have any footage of the thrilling new ITV drama but keep checking this page as we will keep you updated as soon as the trailer is released.

See what else is on with our TV Guide, or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.