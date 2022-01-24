The suspense-laden drama revolves around a close-knit squad of expos: police officers called upon to deal with bomb threats, led by Joel Nutkins (Adrian Lester) and Lana Washington (Vicky McClure).

The first episode of the new Jed Mercurio-produced ITV drama Trigger Point has landed – and it's slapped the audience with a huge game-changing twist already.

In episode 1, the duo managed to successfully disarm multiple bomb threats in nail-biting scenes.

However, just when we thought it was all over, Joel checked a suspicious van parked in the vicinity of the crime scene and was ostensibly killed when it blew up in his face. But is Adrian Lester’s character dead already?

Executive producer Jed Mercurio has certainly pulled similar stunts before, most notably with BBC One drama Line of Duty, but nevertheless, the death twist will have come as a huge surprise to anyone watching at home.

So, if you’re dying to know about Joel's fate in Trigger Point, read on. However, be warned: full spoilers for Trigger Point episode 1 follow.

Is Adrian Lester's character dead in Trigger Point?

It might be a hard pill for viewers to swallow given that we’re only an hour into the new drama but, yes, Adrian Lester’s character is dead in ITV's Trigger Point.

Following the explosion, Joel’s distinctive tattoo could be seen on the severed arm lying among the debris, meaning Lester’s character is definitely a goner.

In addition, Lester confirmed the news of his character’s death to GQ magazine.

Asked about whether his character is definitely dead, and whether he’ll be reappearing in more flashbacks, he said: “No, no. I mean, there might be flashbacks to what we’ve already shot, but there won’t be any newly created ones.”

Talking about upcoming funeral scenes, he said: “It was very funny seeing the gang at my funeral. They sent me photos and video footage of them all sitting in dark suits over my coffin with my face on it. And I thought, ‘That’s weird’. It’s just a weird thing, mate, if you ever have that.

“And then, you know, in that scene was my wife - who I’d never met. [Laughs.] It was just, who’s that woman crying over my coffin? But I hear she’s lovely.”

What happened to Adrian Lester's character in Trigger Point?

Creators Daniel Brierley and producer Mercurio foreshadow disaster from the very beginning in Trigger Point, but manage to trick us into thinking reckless officer Lana is the one in trouble.

Lana suffered a number of narrow escapes in the first episode, almost setting off an IED through a booby-trapped light switch.

Joel, meanwhile, was presented as the more measured character, who even questioned his career choice and worried about the strain it's putting on his family.

However, when it came down to it, it was Joel who unexpectedly found himself in grave danger as he realised too late that the van he was inspecting had been rigged with explosives.

The sudden detonation knocked Lana unconscious and, when she came round, she frantically searched for Joel only to find an arm separated from his body.

It's not yet not known who could be responsible for the explosion that killed Joel, but Lana’s colleagues on the force previously expressed concern that a new terror cell may be active in the area.

What has Adrian Lester said about his Trigger Point character’s death?

Talking about his reaction to discovering his character would be killed off so quickly in Trigger Point, Lester told GQ magazine: "Oh, before I read the script – when it came through as an offer – my agent just said ‘It’s a character that’s only in the first episode’."

He continued: "And at that time, I was juggling something else, and I thought: actually, that might work. I get to work with Jed, finally. And I get to do an episode. So as soon as I said, ‘Yeah, let me look at the script,’ I knew this guy was going to disappear straight away. So it wasn’t a surprise to me."

Trigger Point continues on ITV at 9pm on Sunday 30th January. Previous episodes are available on ITV Hub.

