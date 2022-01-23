Vicky McClure and Adrian Lester lead the cast as explosives experts Lana Washington and Joel Nutkins, who are among the first on the scene when a threat is called in from an apartment block.

ITV drama Trigger Point depicts a nightmarish summer in which London is targeted by a terrorist cell, with the Metropolitan Police's bomb squad positioned as the capital's frontline defence.

Fortunately, the series is not based on a true story, but the creative team researched scrupulously to ensure that the procedures followed in the show are as close to reality as possible.

Screenwriter Daniel Brierley revealed that producer Jed Mercurio put him in touch with the very same explosives officer (or 'expo') who served as an adviser on BBC One thriller Bodyguard.

"I spent some time with him at a secret base in London and really got some insight into the technical elements of the job," he explained. "Most importantly for me, I got to understand who they were and how they did their job: the pressures, working shifts, sleeping on sofas etc."

Brierley continued: "The surprising thing for me was that the prospect of a bomb was so banal to them because they've been training their entire life for this. And it’s juxtaposed with the extreme boredom of sitting and waiting - these guys aren't called out of their office unless there is extreme danger."

McClure also highly praised the expos who offered their insight throughout filming on Trigger Point, expressing surprise at some of the standard practices she learned about.

"There's some artistic licence in there to create the drama, but I was always speaking to them, they were on set every day. I found it fascinating," she began.

"There were things that felt like absolute madness, like taking my helmet off as I approach the bomb, but then they explained to me that it could impair your vision, or it could knock the device if it slipped, all these logical things, so you need to take it off to actually work properly around the device."

McClure added: "I was learning a lot all the time and I just loved being able to access all their knowledge. We put it into the show as much as we could."

While the story of Trigger Point is fictional, there have been several devastating terrorist attacks across the United Kingdom over the last three decades, which is a tragic fact that the production was acutely aware of.

"Of course, we knew that we were dealing with subjects that are real and raw, and it was important to make sure we gave enough balance and a fair portrayal of all sides," assured Brierley.

"The series is set in London during a terrorist campaign and a hotly contested election, so we really had to make sure it felt real while also being sensitive. There was a duty to be honest and to show things how they really are.

"I've been in London for 20 years now and I remember 7/7, London Bridge and Parson's Green, so you tap into those tensions, the memories of the first time getting back on the tube, or seeing the 38 bus in pieces."

He concluded: "There’s so many things happening around the world all the time and for writers we have to tap into it."

Trigger Point premieres on ITV at 9pm on Sunday 23rd January 2022.