The series comes from the mind of former NHS doctor Grace Ofori-Attah, whose earlier television work includes Idris Elba sitcom In the Long Run , while directing duties are being handled by BAFTA nominee Philip Barantini ( The Responder ).

ITV has released the first image of Niamh Algar in medical thriller Malpractice, where she plays a doctor suspected of wrongdoing following the death of a patient.

The five-part drama follows Dr Lucinda Edwards (Algar, above) as she is investigated following the death of an opioid overdose victim named Edith Owusu (Sherelle Armstrong).

In the wake of the tragedy, Lucinda has the vocal support of her medical supervisor Dr Leo Harris (James Purefoy), but the deceased patient's father Sir Anthony Owusu (Brian Bovell) demands a formal inquiry.

The investigation is handled by Dr Norma Callahan (played by Helen Behan, Algar's co-star in The Virtues) and Dr George Adjei (Jordan Kouamé), who are divided on whether the incident was unavoidable or caused by carelessness.

Lorne MacFadyen (Vigil) also stars as Lucinda's husband Tom, with the couple's marriage coming under intense pressure as the proceedings play out.

The synopsis teases that Lucinda's "confident professional exterior begins to crack" under scrutiny, with the story exposing "a damaged doctor caught up in a dangerous conspiracy".

Hannah Walters (Boiling Point), Priyanka Patel (Britney), Scott Chambers (Innocent), Tristan Sturrock (Doc Martin) and Georgina Rich (War of the Worlds) complete the ensemble cast.

Niamh Algar as Dr Lucinda Edwards in Malpractice. ITV

Malpractice is coming to ITV1 and ITVX this spring. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

