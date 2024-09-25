Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com to promote her new film Wolfs on Apple TV+, Holly Flax star Amy Ryan looked back on her experience with the hit series, revealing how it affected her work after leaving the show.

And it’s safe to say there was one specific habit from her time on the comedy that proved hard to shake off.

Ryan explained: "After I finished working on that show, it took me a while working on other films and shows to… I would accidentally look into the camera.

"Then I’d be like, 'Oh, right, you're really only allowed to do that on The Office.'"

The Office. NBC Universal

Trying not to accidentally break the fourth wall proved especially tough for the Oscar nominee in one particular high-profile production.

"I remember doing that in Green Zone, the Paul Greengrass movie, and it was just very embarrassing. So I had to break that habit."

Ultimately, though, this minor challenge was a small price to pay for Ryan, who thrived as HR manager Holly, the quirky romantic interest of Steve Carell’s Michael Scott, across four seasons.

Working with Carell posed its own challenges, however.

"No matter how many episodes I did with Steve Carell, it was very hard to keep a straight face with him," she explained.

"He’s just insanely funny. Thankfully there were always two cameras, so one camera would just go off silently when I started to laugh.

"I’d be holding my breath, laughing, and you’d see my shaking shoulders on the other side of it."

Ryan stars alongside two other Hollywood heavyweights in Wolfs, which tells the story of two 'fixers' who are brought in to clean up a messy crime – and are played by none other than Brad Pitt and George Clooney.

Releasing on Friday (27th September), Ryan has teased that viewers can expect the duo to bring a "beautiful rhythm" to the screen.

You can read more about that, and Amy Ryan’s role in the film, in our upcoming Big RT interview – out soon.

Wolfs releases on Apple TV+ on Friday 27th September 2024. The Office is available to stream on Netflix.

