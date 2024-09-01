Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

With Sade’s Smooth Operator aptly playing on the soundtrack, these two soon realise that this is job where more than meets the eye. Especially when they discover a rucksack full of drugs in the hotel room. Who’s behind this? A group of ruthless Albanian narcotics dealers, perhaps? Then things really take a turn when the body they’re shovelling into the boot of Clooney’s car turns out to not be quite so dead. Played by Euphoria star Austin Abrams, the Kid, as he’s name-checked in the credits, has been instructed to drop the drugs off, which might just be the key to unravelling it all.

Premiering out of competition at the Venice Film Festival, Wolfs comes written and directed by Jon Watts, best known for the trilogy of recent Spider-Man films with Tom Holland. Much of it hinges on the effortless charisma of Pitt and Clooney, who were last on the same bill in the Coen Brothers’ 2008 film Burn After Reading. Of course, given the lightweight comic feel and crime caper milieu, it’ll suit anyone who enjoyed the easy-going chemistry forged between these A-List stars in the Ocean’s trilogy of movies. Just call it ‘Ocean’s Two’ and be done with it.

For a film that’s largely dialogue-driven, midway through, there’s a pleasing chase both on foot and behind the wheel, as Clooney and Pitt pursue the frightened Kid through the wintry streets of New York and even into a shopping mall, with the lad just dressed in his underwear and white socks. It’s the most lively sequence in the film, at least until the third act gets very bullet-heavy, but it doesn’t quite touch the chase in Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver, which feels like something of an influence here

All set over one night, when the film moves into the final act, there’s an appearance by Triangle of Sadness’ veteran Croatian star Zlatko Burić, plays a larger-than-life drug-lord type, overseeing his daughter’s wedding in a gaudy club. Throughout, there is a neat sense of humour regarding Pitt and Clooney, notably when both are forced to take their reading glasses out to check an address that flashes up on a pager. With time catching up on even these hunks, no longer are they quite the hip young gunslingers of the Ocean’s era. Ending with a nod to Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Wolfs is fun while it lasts, even if its muddled plotting and paper-thin characters won’t exactly leave you howling at the moon.

Wolfs is released on Apple TV+ on Friday 27th September 2024.

