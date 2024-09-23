Mitchell said: "I think, awkwardly, I'm going to say no. I think the sort of self-congratulatory way of putting it, which I'm going to try now and see how it goes down, is that that's not my process."

The moderator jokingly asked how he felt now having said it, to which Mitchell said: "I don't know, it got a bit of a laugh, but also I felt a slight dip in people's estimation of me."

David Mitchell in Ludwig. BBC/Big Talk/Colin Hutton

He went on to explain: "Broadly, I'm not going to claim to be a transformative actor. I don't get put up for that sort of role.

"The key part of acting in, I think, everything, the thing to keep your eye on, is to play the situation. And that's one of the great things about the script.

"The situation John is put in relentlessly is something funny, entertaining and dramatic. And the key to it, rather than… I didn't think so much about what he's like, but I thought more about what's happening to him.

"And I think he's a character that hopefully the audience can identify with, because they might be a bit like that [if they were] put in the circumstances he's put in.

"So it's the comedy and the drama, and in some cases, the thriller-ish element of what is happening to him that I hope to have conveyed, rather than pretending to be, that meaningfully, someone who I'm not."

While the character of Ludwig may not have been inspired by anyone in particular, the show itself takes some inpiration from Agatha Christie, with Mitchell revealing his love for the author's classic stories.

He said: "I've always loved murder mysteries. Some of my happiest viewing memories are as a child watching Miss Marple with Joan Hickson - I mean, she was in it, she wasn't in the room – and Inspector Morse, and that sort of thing. I love that kind of programme.

"I think when it can have a comic spin as well, that's even better. Because I like a murder mystery sort of puzzle, a whodunnit, but I don't love watching things that are horrific and gritty and sort of remind you of the frailty of the human life.

"I go with the Agatha Christie route - the person that was murdered, we don't meet them, we're not invested in them, so it's fine."

Ludwig is coming to BBC One and iPlayer on BBC One and iPlayer at 9pm on Wednesday 25th September.

