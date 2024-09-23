The official synopsis says: "Ria has never had the time or opportunity to think about what she might actually want from the world.

"So, when she starts cleaning for Fran, she’s intoxicated by this confident and self-assured woman who encourages her to take control of her life and, when Ria flourishes, an intense friendship is forged.

"However, when Fran’s advice leads to a shocking event, the lives of these two very different women become intertwined by shared secrets and dangerous plots.

"What follows is a compelling and manipulative game of cat-and-mouse. But just who is playing who?"

Joining Myles and Creevy in the cast are Sion Daniel Young (Slow Horses), Emun Elliott (The Gold), Bethan Mary-James (Death Valley), Julian Lewis Jones (House Of The Dragon), Joseph Ollman (Queenie), Clive Russell (The Witcher) and Catherine Ayers (The Way).

Writer Matthew Barry said in a statement: "I’m beyond excited to be re-teaming with Nicola, Davina and the whole team at Quay Street Productions and the BBC to bring The Guest to life.

"As well as being an exciting thriller, at its core this is an examination of class, social mobility and the growing disparity between those at the top and bottom of our society."

Meanwhile, Lindsay Salt, director of BBC drama, added: "The Guest is a hugely entertaining, deftly plotted thriller that will have viewers gripped.

"After the fantastic, five-star response to the tender and life-affirming Men Up, we’re delighted to join forces again with Matthew Barry and Quay Street Productions on another Welsh-set drama, alongside this fantastic cast."

This isn't the first new show Myles has been cast in of late - she will also lead the casts of The Crow Girl, which will be coming to Paramount Plus, and ITV's Cold Water, alongside Andrew Lincoln.

The Guest will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

