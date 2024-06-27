The series has been created and written by playwright David Ireland and stars Lincoln as a repressed middle-age man living in London, where he is "secretly raging at his life as a stay-at-home dad".

The synopsis continues: "When his failure to intervene in a violent confrontation in a playground brings his identity crisis to a head, John ups and moves his family to the rural idyll of Coldwater, as far away from London as possible."

Soon after his arrival in the fictional Scottish village, he befriends his charming and confident new neighbour Tommy (Bremner), who is married to the local vicar Rebecca (Myles) and is a pillar of the community – including being the self-appointed leader of the village’s all-male book group.

Although John is impressed and slightly fascinated by Tommy, his wife Fiona (Varma) – who saw the move as an opportunity to rebuild their lives and marriage – very much takes the opposite view.

"When her husband’s relationship with their enigmatic new neighbour becomes increasingly intense, Fiona’s suspicions are aroused," the synopsis teases.

"But John remains blissfully unaware that Tommy is harbouring horrifying secrets, and it’s only after a series of unsettling incidents start to occur that John begins to wonder who the real Tommy actually is.

"And when John’s long-repressed rage comes to a head with disastrous results, he soon finds himself unexpectedly indebted to his new friend."

Speaking about the new series, Ireland said that it began with a "question I was asking myself" about whether he would rather live in the countryside or the city.

"Such an innocent beginning, but from it came this dark, funny, twisted thriller," he said. "I was delighted when Sister loved the script and thrilled when ITV decided to commission it.

"And I’m amazed we’ve managed to attract such a peerless cast, led by the formidable Andrew Lincoln. I hope viewers will be find it intoxicating."

Meanwhile ITV's head of drama, Polly Hill, added: "We are very excited for ITV to be the home for this brilliant new thriller exploring masculinity, religion and ultimately murder. David’s scripts are wonderful and original and have attracted an incredible cast led by Andrew Lincoln.

"It promises to be a really unmissable drama and I am delighted to be working with Jane Featherstone again and her brilliant team at Sister."

Cold Water is coming to ITV.

