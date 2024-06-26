Meanwhile, they will be joined by Toby Regbo (Belgravia: The Next Chapter), Anna Chancellor (My Lady Jane), James Purefoy (The Veil), Joshua Sasse (Love Is in the Air), Jamie Blackley (The Last Kingdom), James Musgrave (Einstein and the Bomb), Calam Lynch (Archie) and Will Attenborough (Our Girl).

The series is based on Mary Lovell's 2008 book The Mitford Girls: The Biography of an Extraordinary Family, and will be set in the 1930s.

Bessie Carter as Nancy Mitford behind the scenes of Outrageous. UKTV

The official synopsis for the series says: "Outrageous is the story of six aristocratic sisters who refused to play by the rules, their often-scandalous lives making headlines around the world.

"Set against the gathering storm clouds of the 1930s, masked by the decadence, frivolity and lavishness of British high society, Outrageous will bring the full, uncensored story of the Mitford sisters to the screen for the first time - a story of family bonds and betrayals, public scandal, political extremism, love, heartache and even imprisonment.

"The show explores how and why these women, unwilling to conform, were so ahead of their time - and what drove them to take their very different, complex and often dangerous paths.

"A family saga like no other, this is the Mitfords as they really were: unapologetic, outrageous and utterly human."

The six-part series will air on U&DRAMA and U, as well as BritBox International in North America, in 2025, and has now begun filming.

Carter said in a statement: "I am thrilled and honoured to have the opportunity to bring someone as brilliant as Nancy Mitford to life. She was one piece of a truly fascinating family of remarkable and unique women, and I can't wait to tell their story."

Meanwhile, Vanderham added: "I'm thrilled to be bringing to life the extraordinary, glamorous and controversial Diana Mitford.

"The role brings a new challenge for me as I delve into her character, which was forged in a tumultuous period in British history, the 1930s, and it's undeniable that the political climate she navigated holds a striking relevance to the present day."

Outrageous will air on U&DRAMA and U in 2025.

