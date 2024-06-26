In the series, Silas is a scientist, explorer and self-made businessman, while Cordelia is a devoted mother, artist and the matriarch of the Holmes clan.

The series is inspired by Andy Lane’s book series, and follows Sherlock at age 19, as he finds himself caught up in a murder mystery at Oxford University that threatens his freedom.

In taking on his first-ever case, he manages to unravel a globe-trotting conspiracy.

More like this

Guy Ritchie. Kate Green/Getty Images for Lionsgate

Ritchie is best-known for directing films including Snatch and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, while he also delved into TV earlier this year with Netflix's The Gentlemen.

Sherlock will be played in the series by Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Joseph Fiennes' real-life nephew, who previously starred in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and the After series. Further casting for the series is yet to be announced.

Read more:

This is one of a number of shows on the way starring Fiennes, with the actor also playing Gareth Southgate in an adaptation of James Graham's play Dear England, and playing Richard Ratcliffe in an upcoming drama about Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

Meanwhile, McElhone has most recently been seen in Halo on Paramount Plus, which finished airing its second season earlier this year, and Hotel Portofino on ITV.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Young Sherlock will stream on Prime Video – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.