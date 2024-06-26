Handmaid's Tale and The Crown stars confirmed for new Young Sherlock series
Joseph Fiennes and Natascha McElhone will star alongside Hero Fiennes Tiffin.
Two key cast members have been confirmed for the Young Sherlock series being executively produced and directed by Guy Ritchie, with stars of The Handmaid's Tale and The Crown being cast as the detective's mother and father.
Joseph Fiennes will play Sherlock's father Silas in the eight-part series for Prime Video, while Natascha McElhone playing his mother, Cordelia.
In the series, Silas is a scientist, explorer and self-made businessman, while Cordelia is a devoted mother, artist and the matriarch of the Holmes clan.
The series is inspired by Andy Lane’s book series, and follows Sherlock at age 19, as he finds himself caught up in a murder mystery at Oxford University that threatens his freedom.
In taking on his first-ever case, he manages to unravel a globe-trotting conspiracy.
Ritchie is best-known for directing films including Snatch and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, while he also delved into TV earlier this year with Netflix's The Gentlemen.
Sherlock will be played in the series by Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Joseph Fiennes' real-life nephew, who previously starred in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and the After series. Further casting for the series is yet to be announced.
This is one of a number of shows on the way starring Fiennes, with the actor also playing Gareth Southgate in an adaptation of James Graham's play Dear England, and playing Richard Ratcliffe in an upcoming drama about Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.
Meanwhile, McElhone has most recently been seen in Halo on Paramount Plus, which finished airing its second season earlier this year, and Hotel Portofino on ITV.
