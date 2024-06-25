Coming to the streamer in the near future, The Agency follows Fassbender’s Martian, "a covert CIA agent ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station" when his former flame reappears, according to the synopsis.

The series will see Martian juggle romance and murder as his personal and professional lives clash, throwing him into "a deadly game of international intrigue".

As well as fronting the new show, Fassbender will executively produce alongside George Clooney and Grant Heslov, marking this as one of Paramount Plus’s most high-profile outings yet.

Michael Fassbender as an assassin in The Killer. Netflix

Speaking of The Agency’s leading man, Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global's co-CEO and president/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, said: "Michael Fassbender is one of the most gifted actors of our time.

"He brings a gravitas and nuanced complexity to every character he inhabits, which is why we are so excited for him to star in The Agency as we start to roll out our new slate of Showtime originals."

After a slightly underwhelming period for Fassbender in the late 2010s, epitomised by blockbuster duds such as Assassin’s Creed and Alien: Covenant, the Germany-born talent appears to be back on an upwards trajectory.

The Killer was well-received by critics, with RadioTimes.com describing Fassbender’s performance as "triumphant".

And the 47-year-old has recently wrapped production on new Steven Soderbergh feature Black Bag alongside Cate Blanchett, while he will next appear in Sundance Audience Award winner Kneecap, a comedy-drama charting the rise of the Belfast-based rap trio that is already generating plenty of buzz.

For now, though, his attention will turn to his work on The Agency, which is described as a "fresh take" on the critically-acclaimed French drama The Bureau – arguably one of the greatest shows of all time. No pressure, then.

A release date for the English-language adaptation is yet to be confirmed.

The Agency is coming to Paramount Plus soon.

