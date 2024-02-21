The new four-parter will be based on the play which was written by James Graham (Sherwood, The Way). Graham will also be writing the series, which will be directed by Rupert Goold (Judy) who also directed the stage production of the tale about the England men's football team.

According to the series synopsis: "It’s time to change the game. The country that gave the world football has since delivered a painful pattern of loss. Why can’t the England team win at their own game? With the worst track record for penalties in the world, Gareth Southgate knows he needs to open his mind and face up to the years of hurt to take team and country back to the promised land.

"Dear England is a fictionalised account of the struggles and successes of England’s football teams, based on extensive research and interviews. The stage play premiered at the National Theatre to five-star reviews and a sell-out run in 2023, before transferring to London’s West End."

Rupert Goold, James Graham and Joseph Fiennes. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The Handmaid's Tale actor Fiennes stars in Dear England as Southgate, who is following on from a long string of match losses in the play.

The stage production transferred over to the West End's Prince Edward Theatre after a sold-out run at the National Theatre, with critical acclaim being bestowed upon Fiennes for his portrayal of Southgate.

The stage production transferred over to the West End's Prince Edward Theatre after a sold-out run at the National Theatre, with critical acclaim being bestowed upon Fiennes for his portrayal of Southgate.

On the announcement of the new series, Andy Harries, CEO of Left Bank Pictures and executive producer on Dear England, says: “Dear England is a theatrical tour de force from one of the most exciting playwrights of our generation.

"Left Bank Pictures are thrilled to be working with James Graham once again and I’m certain that theTV adaptation of Dear England will be as ground-breaking as the play itself.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama says:“Dear England was a back-of-the-net triumph on stage, and we could not be happier to work with James Graham, Joseph Fiennes, Rupert Goold and the team to give it the perfect home on the BBC. A story about the England team, football, national identity and so much more, this is hugely entertaining must-see television drama.”

Dear England will likely have an extensive cast to account for the entire England squad, with further announcements about the new series to be made in due course.

