Bond is best known for playing Miss Moneypenny in Pierce Brosnan's James Bond films, while Martin recently played a doctor in Doctor Who. Horgan's credits include Peep Show, Midsomer Murders and Traitors.

They play Marlow residents Judith Potts (Bond), a retired archaeologist, empty-nester and local dog-walker Suzie Harris (Martin), and unfulfilled vicar's wife Becks Darling (Horgan).

The trio strike up an unlikely friendship as they join forces to figure out who killed Judith's neighbour.

Drama's official X (formerly Twitter) account released a trailer for the series, teasing how the three women come together against the backdrop of the Marlow countryside.

It also gives viewers a peek at how the women's murder-solving quest is received by the newly promoted DS Tanika Malik (Natalie Dew), who becomes their reluctant in with the force.

The Marlow Murder Club will air on Drama and UKTV Play on Wednesday 6th March at 8pm.

