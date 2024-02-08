The new deal, which has been struck with Amazon MGM Studios Distribution, marks the first time that the Bond films have been available via an AVOD streaming platform in the UK.

Each film will become available to watch for ITVX viewers for 30 days post linear transmission.

The first of the espionage thrillers will launch on Monday 4th March on ITV4, with a film from each iconic lead available across the week and throughout the rest of the month.

The movies airing are as follows:

Monday 4th March – Goldfinger

Tuesday 5th March – On Her Majesty's Secret Service

Wednesday 6th March – The Spy Who Loved Me

Thursday 7th March – Licence to Kill

Friday 8th March – GoldenEye

Sunday 10th March – Skyfall

The collection of films is scheduled to air multiple times a year on ITV channels.

Daniel Craig as James Bond in Casino Royale. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures / Columbia Pictures

In case that wasn't enough, ITVX will also be offering viewers a range of 007 content to enjoy. This includes the feature-length documentaries Everything Or Nothing: The Untold Story of 007 and Being James Bond: The Daniel Craig story.

"It doesn't get any more iconic than James Bond and we are honoured to bring this fantastic catalogue of films to our viewers both on our linear channels and via catch-up on ITVX. Now where is my martini…" said Darren Nartey, Senior Acquisitions Manager: Films & Kids.

As for when fans can expect a new 007, there may be a wait until anything is revealed. Over two years since Not Time to Die was released in cinemas, there hasn't been much word on what could be next for the spy.

Back in October, franchise chief Barbara Broccoli told The Guardian that she and her fellow producers "haven't even begun" the process of modernising Bond for the next film, noting there is "a big road ahead" to ensure the next bond is "reinvented for the next chapter".

Goldfinger will air on Monday 4th March on ITV4 and ITVX. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

