However, Martin Campbell, who has previously helmed Bond films GoldenEye and Casino Royale, both of which introduced a new actor in the iconic role, has said that he thought the decision to kill the spy was "fine".

Speaking with Express.co.uk, he said: "To be honest, it was fine for me. He gets killed off, which is fine because when they do the next Bond, they’ll completely ignore the fact that he was killed off and Bond will keep going."

Martin Campbell. Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

He continued: "It’s so simple. There’s no explanation required is there? Daniel Craig was Bond and now the next guy is alive. They’re not going to have a problem with that."

Read more:

Asked for his thoughts on No Time to Die, Campbell said: "I thought it was interesting. I mean I had mixed reactions to the film. I thought there was some very good stuff in it. I missed a little bit of the humour I think. Probably some of the stunts weren’t as imaginative as some of the other Bonds. But nevertheless, he made a terrific Bond, there’s no question about that."

When it comes to who will take on the role now that Craig has finished his run, it is still currently up in the air.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

For his part, James Norton, whose name has frequently been mentioned as a possible contender for the part, has said that there is "nothing concrete behind" the rumours that he is up for the role.

Meanwhile, Rupert Friend, who was in contention to take on the role before Craig but stepped away from it because of his young age, has said that maybe he's "got the scars and the bruises now".

James Bond films including No Time to Die, Casino Royale and many more are available to rent or buy on Prime Video. Sign up for a 30-day free trial and pay £8.99 per month after that.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.