England were defeated 2-1 by France in the quarter-finals on Saturday, and Southgate had been cagey about his future since the full-time whistle blew on his team's tournament.

It has been announced that Gareth Southgate will be staying on as England manager following the Three Lions' exit from the World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

However, FA chief executive Mark Bullingham has now said: "We are delighted to confirm that Gareth Southgate is continuing as England manager and will lead our Euro 2024 campaign. Gareth and Steve Holland [assistant manager] have always had our full support, and our planning for the Euros starts now."

Southgate's current contract is due to expire in December 2024. He had previously said he was "conflicted" about the idea of staying on as manager after the World Cup loss, and said he needed "time to reflect" on his position going forward.

The 52-year-old has been in charge of the men's national team since 2016 as he took over from Sam Allardyce, whose ill-fated spell in charge lasted just one match.

He led England to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 as well as the Euro 2020 final against Italy. Southgate was just one penalty shootout away from becoming the first England manager to lift a trophy since Sir Alf Ramsey in 1966.

Southgate was initially seen as an unusual choice by England following a spell of experienced managers, such as Fabio Capello, with big reputations in the UK and around the world.

He spent three years as manager of Middlesbrough but after his dismissal in 2009, he stepped away from the game for four years.

Southgate became England Under-21s boss in 2013 and the Young Lions won the Toulon Tournament in 2016 under his stewardship with the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jack Grealish and James Ward-Prowse under his wing.

Roy Hodgson was cut loose as manager of the senior England team following an embarrassing Euro 2016 exit at the hands of Iceland. Allardyce was made his replacement but following a controversial – and speedy – exit, Southgate was installed as interim boss and did enough to be offered the job on a permanent basis by the end of 2016.

