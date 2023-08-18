Dear England is a fictionalised account of football manager Gareth Southgate's England team based on extensive research and interviews, as well as characters who bare resemblance to real-life England squad players. The National Theatre play stars Joseph Fiennes, of Shakespeare in Love and The Handmaid's Tale fame, as Southgate.

Speaking about Dear England, playwright Graham said: "to put the National Game on the stage of The National Theatre has been an utter dream and, in particular, to see the subject matter draw in new audiences to watch a play. It fills me with such excitement and joy to be bringing Rupert’s euphoric and entertaining production to the West End, with all its incredible movement and music and — what seems to be, for audiences so far — a deeply moving story inspired by the incredible journey of the men’s England football team."

With director Rupert Goold adding: "I have thoroughly loved making Dear England with James, at the National Theatre. We have an incredible team of artists and actors and it’s been a joy to see audiences so engaged with this production, many of whom were young people visiting theatre for the first time. I can’t wait to transfer it to the West End and give even more people the opportunity to experience this brilliant play.”

Here's how to score tickets for Dear England at London's West End this autumn.

Is The National Theatre's Dear England transferring?

Joseph Fiennes stars as Gareth Southgate in Dear England. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The sold-out production of Dear England was being performed at South East London's Olivier Theatre, the largest of the National's three theatres, and The National Theatre announced last week that the theatre show is transferring to the Prince Edward Theatre in London's West End.

Dear England will be at the Prince Edward Theatre from Monday 9th October 2023 until Saturday 13th January 2024 — a strict 14 week only run.

How to get Dear England theatre tickets 2023

Tickets for Graham's Dear England play are on sale right now at Ticketmaster. As with all theatre shows, as the popularity increases, the price may, too; the original Dear England Olivier Theatre run sold out, and with tickets for the Prince Edward Theatre run starting from just £24 currently, we recommend scoring tickets as soon as you're able to.

