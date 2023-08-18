Benson first rose to fame in the 1960s, playing soul jazz music with American organist Jack McDuff and other musicians. The guitarist’s first album, Breezin’, hit the number one spot on the Billboard Album Chart in 1976, and went on to be certified triple Platinum. The 1976 track This Masquerade from the Breezin’ album won a Grammy Award for the Record of the Year, and Benson would go on to win nine more Grammy Awards.

The 80-year-old has an incredible career which alternates between jazz, pop, R&B, and scat singing, and has produced household-name classics such as Give Me The Night, Lady Love Me (One More Time), and Turn Your Love Around, which fans should expect to hear on Benson’s UK tour.

Speaking about his upcoming tour, Benson said: “I can’t wait to return to the UK and share my music with my incredible fans. See you all soon”. So, without further ado, here's how you can secure tickets to see Benson next year on his summer UK tour.

Buy George Benson tickets at Ticketmaster

Where is George Benson playing?

Photo by Harry Herd/Redferns via Getty Images. Photo by Harry Herd/Redferns via Getty Images

The ten-time Grammy Award-winning artist and Hollywood Walk of Fame recipient will be performing in four UK cities — here is the full list of UK dates and venues:

How to get George Benson UK tour tickets 2024

Tickets to see the American singer-songwriter are on sale now, having been released at 9am this morning (Friday 18th August). So if you’re eager to see Benson live, head over to Ticketmaster now.

