How to get George Benson UK tour tickets
The legendary Never Give Up On A Good Thing singer is touring the UK next summer, which includes two nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Here’s how to secure tickets today.
With a career that spans over five decades, 30 recordings, and 10 Grammy Awards under his belt, George Benson is a force to be reckoned with, and he has no doubt gathered fans of all generations who will be thrilled that the soul legend is embarking on a UK tour next year.
The Give Me the Night singer will kick off his tour at Bournemouth International Centre at the end of June next year, before playing two consecutive nights at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London, then moving onto Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall and Leeds’ First Direct Arena. This tour will be the first Benson has headlined since his latest album, Weekend In London, was released in 2020.
Benson first rose to fame in the 1960s, playing soul jazz music with American organist Jack McDuff and other musicians. The guitarist’s first album, Breezin’, hit the number one spot on the Billboard Album Chart in 1976, and went on to be certified triple Platinum. The 1976 track This Masquerade from the Breezin’ album won a Grammy Award for the Record of the Year, and Benson would go on to win nine more Grammy Awards.
The 80-year-old has an incredible career which alternates between jazz, pop, R&B, and scat singing, and has produced household-name classics such as Give Me The Night, Lady Love Me (One More Time), and Turn Your Love Around, which fans should expect to hear on Benson’s UK tour.
More like this
Speaking about his upcoming tour, Benson said: “I can’t wait to return to the UK and share my music with my incredible fans. See you all soon”. So, without further ado, here's how you can secure tickets to see Benson next year on his summer UK tour.
Buy George Benson tickets at Ticketmaster
For the latest ticket releases, such as Billie Eilish tickets, Spencer and Vogue tickets, and Frank and Percy tickets, as well as the top weekend inspiration, stay up to date with our free Going Out newsletter.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Where is George Benson playing?
The ten-time Grammy Award-winning artist and Hollywood Walk of Fame recipient will be performing in four UK cities — here is the full list of UK dates and venues:
- 26 June 2024 — Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth
- 28 June 2024 — Royal Albert Hall, London
- 29 June 2024 — Royal Albert Hall, London
- 1 July 2024 — Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow
- 3 July 2024 — First Direct Arena, Leeds
How to get George Benson UK tour tickets 2024
Tickets to see the American singer-songwriter are on sale now, having been released at 9am this morning (Friday 18th August). So if you’re eager to see Benson live, head over to Ticketmaster now.
Buy George Benson tickets at Ticketmaster
At RadioTimes.com, we like to help you do the things you love for less, just take a look at our how to get cheap concert tickets, how to get cheap theatre tickets, and how to get cheap LEGOLAND tickets guides.