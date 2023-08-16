Matthews first came to the public eye in the E4 constructed reality show Made in Chelsea — a series which follows the happenings and love lives of some of London’s wealthiest 20-something-year-olds — and he’s since gone on to host the 6 Degrees with Jamie and Spencer podcast with his Made in Chelsea co-star Jamie Laing, and the business podcast Big Fish, as well as the one he does with his wife Vogue.

Williams is one of the podcast hosts of the acclaimed show My Therapist Ghosted Me alongside comedian Joanne McNally. Her own career began with the Irish reality television series Fade Street, and she’s since presented shows such as 2021’s Send Nudes: Body SOS, and been a contestant on others like Dancing With the Stars and Celebrity Mastermind.

What is Spencer and Vogue’s podcast?

The Spencer & Vogue podcast launched three years ago in August 2020, and it hit the top of the Apple podcast chart with its preview trailer — the couple hadn’t even recorded a full episode yet!

Speaking about taking the widely popular podcast on a live tour, Williams said: “I'm so happy we get to take our podcast on tour. We have dug deep and I have managed to find some unexpected things about Spenno that I can't wait to share with you! He on the other hand would rather they stay in the vault… We want everyone to have a great night out and as much fun as possible at our show”.

Matthews added: “The things that Vogue is looking to put in the show are absolutely ghastly and the thought of sharing them with an audience has me on edge to say the least….I can’t imagine you won’t find it funny”.

Spencer and Vogue live podcast 2024 tour: where are the UK shows?

Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Eager to see if the hilarious married couple are coming to a city near you next year? Well, let us put you out of your misery: here is the complete list of UK dates and venues for Spencer & Vogue live.

How to get Spencer and Vogue live podcast UK tour tickets

The O2 Priority pre-sale is taking place right now, having gone live at 10am this morning (Wednesday 16th August).

Tomorrow (Thursday 17th August) at 10am, you’ll have the chance to secure Spencer & Vogue tickets via the Ticketmaster, Artist and Live Nation pre-sales.

General on sale is taking place on Friday 18th August at 10am.

