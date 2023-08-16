Overheated is a full-day climate action event featuring panels, speeches, and appearances from the likes of entrepreneurs, climate activists and famous musicians like Eilish herself. The event is set to take place at Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace in West London and will be “filled with discussion, community building and resources to help tackle the climate crisis”.

Hosted by Eilish and the charity Support + Feed, this is the second year Overheated has been run, after taking place last year at the O2 arena. The official press release for this year said: “Following last year’s highly coveted, multi-day climate focused event in London, Overheated will return on Wednesday 30th August.”

Tickets for the Overheated event are on sale now, but with just 500 spots available, they’re likely to go fast. Here’s what you need to know about getting tickets.

What is Overheated?

Overheated is a one-off climate action event featuring panels, guest speakers and appearances from famous faces. The event is “bringing climate activists, musicians, and other leading voices together for a day filled with discussion, community building and resources to help tackle the climate crisis".

The full schedule for the day includes four discussion panels, a key note speech and, thanks to its unique location, an hour of roller-skating with a “high profile DJ” (yet to be announced).

Overheated 2023 line-up: who will be appearing alongside Billie Eilish?

Overheated is set to be hosted by BBC presenter Abbie McCarthy and will feature a range of climate activists, musicians, and designers as guests. Speakers include Earthrise CEO Alice Aedy, fashion entrepreneur Samata Pattinson, and campaigners like Brother Spirit and Tori Tsui, with even more to be announced later.

Eilish will also be making an appearance alongside her mother Maggie Baird, who organised the event. Baird is the founder of the charity Support + Feed, which is working towards creating an equitable, plant-based food system to help combat the climate crisis. With this in mind, the event will put out plant-based meals from Neat Burger.

In a big change from last year’s Overheated, which took place at the O2, this year’s event will be held at Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace in London. Here’s the full details:

30th Aug 2023 – London, Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace

The roller-skating rink can be found in the Westfield shopping centre in White City. To get there, you can either take the Overground train to Shepherd’s Bush, the Circle Line to Wood Lane or the Central Line to White City and walk from there.

How to get Overheated 2023 tickets

Tickets go on sale today at 10am (Wednesday, 16th August) through Live Nation.

Only 500 tickets are available, so make sure you snap up your spot quickly. If you miss out, you can still watch the event live on Eilish’s official YouTube channel.

