There’s less than 100 days to go until the tournament gets underway and this year's is set to be the most competitive yet. 20 countries are going head to head over 48 matches this autumn, with the chance for World Cup glory in touching distance.

With the Premiership season over and the Allianz Premier 15s drawing to a close, you might be starting to feel a bit les bleus. But it’s time to get the rugby ruckus going once again, because the 2023 World Cup is on its way.

This year will be the 10th time the tournament has been held, with hosts France and world number one Ireland looking end the Southern hemisphere’s monopoly on the competition.

Last time around, South Africa claimed the title after they beat England in a heart-breaking final at Japan’s Yokohama Stadium. This was the third time the Springboks had won the tournament, pulling them equal with the All Blacks as the most successful sides in competition history.

The first World Cup was held in Australia and New Zealand in 1987, with 16 nations taking part and an average attendance of 20,000 fans. Now, France is expecting more than 600,000 visitors to pour into its stadiums for this epic two-month tournament.

Want to be one of them? Well, we’ve saved the best news till last, because tickets to the 2023 World Cup are still available.

The rugby fans at RadioTimes.com have tackled the task of putting together a guide to how to get tickets to this year’s competition. We’ve included all the dates and information you need, including list of fixtures for the four home nations, as well as instructions on the best ways to get to France and how to grab yourself a last-minute spot.

You’ll want to prop-ose to us by the time you read all of this, so here’s everything you need to know.

Can't wait till autumn? You can see your home team take on international opponents in the rugby summer series.

Jump to:

Is the 2023 Rugby World Cup sold out?

Getty

A record 2.6 million tickets were made available for this World Cup, which went on sale in several phases between March 2021 and April 2022.

Unsurprisingly, the quarter, semi-finals and final were the first to sell out on the official channels, with many of the high-profile group matches following soon after. Currently, the Rugby World Cup website has limited spaces available for 12 of the 48 matches, but never fear we’ve got another option for you to full-back on.

How to get tickets to the 2023 Rugby World Cup

As we’ve said, you can still buy a small number of tickets from the official Rugby World Cup website. But, if you want the option of getting a ticket to all 48 matches, including the final, we would recommend looking at Liverugbytickets.com.

Generally, we at RadioTimes.com would advise against going to resale sites such as this one. However, Liverugbytickets.com is considered a Trusted Site and has a 4.4 rating on Trust Pilot. Plus, it’s got an incredible number of tickets available.

How much do tickets cost for the 2023 Rugby World Cup?

The original World Cup prices ranged between 10€ and 300€ for the pool phase and 75€ to 950€ for the final rounds.

For resale sites the prices are always going to start higher, but will still vary depending on the match.

The lowest price we could find was £58 for Italy vs Namibia and the highest of course is the final, which has prices starting from £ 1,285. It’s also worth noting that as more resale tickets are advertised nearer the time, these pricier matches are likely to get cheaper so we’ll be sure to give you an update.

If you want to see England take on their pool, you’re looking to spend between £129 and £310 for the four matches, and likewise for the other home nations.

Plus, if you fancy spending a bit more, you can also find some great hospitality packages on offer. Costing anywhere between £440 and £1,101, Daimani.com has official hospitality tickets available which include parking, access to the lounges, complimentary food and drink and the chance to talk to a famous rugby expert.

When and where is the 2023 Rugby World Cup?

Alex Livesey/Getty

The Rugby World Cup will run from the 8th September to the 28th October 2023.

The group stages will take up the first month – from the 8th September to the 8th October – then it’s onto the quarter and semi-finals with the grand final taking place on the 28th at 9pm CET.

The host for this year’s tournament is France, who last welcomed the nations to the World Cup in 2007. Their selection was decided by a vote from the Rugby World Council after a process of bids.

The two-month competition will be spread across nine cities in France all the way from the arts and culture of Lille to the bustling ports of Marseille. The venues range from the 33,000 Stadium de Toulouse to the historic Stade de France, with nearly 81,000 seats and 97 men’s test matches to its name. Here is the full list of venues for the tournament:

Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux

Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille

OL Stadium, Lyon

Stade de Marseille, Marseille

Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes

Stade de Nice, Nice

Stade de France, Paris

Stade Geoffroy Guichard, Saint-Étienne

Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse

When are England playing in the Rugby World Cup?

England are the only ever northern hemisphere side to win the Rugby World Cup (in 2003). This year, they’ll be in Pool D and will be playing in the group stages from the 9th of September to the 7th of October. Here are the details:

When are Scotland playing in the Rugby World Cup?

Scotland will be playing in Pool B for their 10th Rugby World Cup. Their matches will last from 9th of September to 10th of October with a big battle ahead of them:

When are Wales playing in the Rugby World Cup?

Wales have reached the World Cup semi-final on three occasions, coming in third after a match against Australia in 1987. For the upcoming tournament, they’ll be in Pool C with the following matches in store:

When are Ireland playing in the Rugby World Cup?

Ireland are coming off their incredible Grand Slam win in the Six Nations and will be looking to make history in this year’s tournament. Their matches are in Pool B with Scotland from the 9th of September to the 7th of October:

How to get to the Rugby World Cup 2023

Getting to France can be as easy as pie (or should we say quiche?) as long as you know all the different routes and options available.

For instance, if you’re heading to a match in one of the northern cities, like Paris or Lille, the easiest way would be to jump on the Eurostar which can take you directly there for a minimum of £78. From there you can also use France’s extensive TGV network to get to Lyon, Marseille or Nice.

You can also choose to drive by booking your car onto the Eurotunnel or ferry from Dover to Calais for roughly £65 to £85 – just remember to switch over to the other side of the road when you get there.

Lastly for cities like Toulouse and Bordeaux, your best bet is to fly as the journey will only take around 90 minutes and can sometimes cost you just £30.

So, to get the best price for your journey, whether it be with plane, train or automobile, we recommend checking out Expedia, Trainline.com, and Direct Ferries, who will all have a range of options and prices for you to explore.

Shop flights and hotel stays at Expedia

Shop Eurostar journeys at Trainline.com

Shop Eurotunnel and ferry journeys at Direct Ferries

