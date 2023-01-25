The rugby union tournament kicks off on Saturday 4th February for the men's tournament, and Saturday 25th March for the women's tournament. The tournament is played between England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Italy and France, the latter of which are the reigning champions after defeating England in the final last year.

It's been quite a year for football lovers. What with the World Cup, and the winter fixtures starting up so early in the year, it seems like there has hardly been a week without a big game on. Rugby fans have been waiting patiently but the time has (finally) come and the Six Nations is back again.

The men's tournament — often called the Guinness Six Nations after its sponsors — has its foundations in the Home Nations Championship which was first played in 1883, and has been played in its current format since 2000. The women's tournament, known as the TikTok Women's Six Nations after its sponsors, has a shorter but no less prestigious history, starting in 1995 as the Home Nations tournament.

This year's tournament is shaping up to be an exciting one. On the men's side, England's campaign has got off to a slightly rocky start with captain Owen Farrell recently banned from three games for a dangerous tackle. For Wales, Alun Wyn Jones is back after being out of action for the majority of 2022 due to injury. Scotland's side are leaving space for their younger players to make their mark, especially with captain Gregor Townsend having so many issues with injury. So, even with France as such strong defending champions, there's still all to play for.

For the women's tournament, the Red Roses are coming into this Six Nations in a really strong position having just missed out on the top spot to New Zealand in the Rugby Union World Cup final in November.

So, if you're a rugby fan and want to see your team play in the flesh, here's all you need to know about how to get hold of some tickets for the Six Nations 2023.

How to get tickets for the Six Nations 2023

First things first, you have to register as a member to gain access to tickets - but the registration process is free. Once you've got that out of the way, you can get to the good stuff.

Since it is now quite close to the games being played, quite a few of the matches at home are currently sold out. However, you can still get tickets for the following:

England v Scotland | 4th February 2023, Twickenham Stadium

Tickets for this game start at £111 and go up to £184 for the premium options.

England v Italy | 12th February 2023, Twickenham Stadium

Tickets for the England v Italy game are £30.

There are very limited tickets available for the England v France match on 11th March 2023 at Twickenham Stadium. These are only available to certain members. Check your membership to see if you can get your hand on tickets.

When are England playing in the Six Nations 2023?

The men's England side are playing on these dates, at home and abroad:

If you can't get to the matches in person, they'll be shown by BBC Sport and ITV Sport.

How to get tickets for the Women's Six Nations 2023

The England women's rugby union team are known as the Red Roses. Here are the dates and venues for the Red Roses matches in this year's Six Nations tournament which still have tickets available:

England v Scotland | 25th March 2023, Kingston Park

These tickets are available from £5, which we think is a great price. The only remaining seating options are in the North stand where there is unreserved standing room, which might not be everyone's cup of tea, but is a great way to get the atmosphere of the game.

England v Italy | 2nd April 2023, Franklin's Gardens

Tickets are available for the England v Italy match from £5, but seated areas have limited availability so act now to avoid disappointment.

England v France | 29th April 2023, Twickenham Stadium

This is an amazing opportunity to see the Red Roses play at Twickenham from only £5.

When are the Red Roses playing in the Women's Six Nations 2023?

The women's England team are playing on these dates in the Six Nations:

