Taking place this November, Disney: The Sound of Magic will bring your favourite characters and movie moments to life like never before.

During the concert, you’ll see clips and songs from the Disney catalogue played on the big screen, while the Novello Symphony Orchestra performs the soundtrack live on stage.

In the press release, we’ve been promised songs from Snow White, Moana, Alice in Wonderland, Aladdin, The Jungle Book, Frozen, The Lion King, Fantasia, Encanto, Beauty and the Beast, and so much more.

So, if you want to bop along to Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo or sway to the sounds of Can You Feel the Love Tonight, here’s how you can get tickets to this special concert.

What is the Disney Sound of Magic concert?

Disney: The Sound of Magic is a live-to-film concert that pairs clips from your favourite Disney movies with the music of a real-life orchestra. While your eyes take in the best and brightest moments from Disney’s animated and live-action films, your ears will be treated to the sounds of an orchestra that will be playing on stage.

In the synopsis, the concert has been described as “symphonic celebration of Disney music, animation and memories,” and that’s the gospel truth!

Disney: The Sound of Magic will be coming to London for one night only this November. Here’s the date and venue:

6th Nov 2023 – London, London Coliseum

We know how far you’ll go to see this concert, but thankfully you won’t have to, because the London Coliseum is a cinch to get to. The theatre is just a short walk from Charing Cross station, so all you have to do is hop on the Northern Line, or take a trip on Southeastern Rail.

How to get tickets for Disney: The Sound of Magic

The Ticketmaster pre-sale for Disney in concert is taking place right now, having gone live at 10am today (Thursday, 17th August).

The rest of you poor unfortunate souls will have the chance to get tickets at 10am tomorrow (Friday, 18th August).

If you want to be one jump ahead, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

