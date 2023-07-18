This will be the world’s largest Disney exhibit to date and will feature iconic props, costumes, and artwork from the last century.

From the original members of the House of Mouse to the newest additions of the Disney family, this whole new world will take you through the best Mickey, Minnie and co has to offer. Across ten themed galleries, visitors will go on a “nostalgic and educational journey” through Disney’s extensive film list, while also giving you a closer look at the likes of Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars.

There will also be many photo opportunities, with characters like Goofy, Dopey, The Incredibles, and The Mouse himself hanging around.

The experience has been four years in the making and is heading across the pond after successful runs in Philadelphia, USA and Frankfurt, Germany.

Ahead of the exhibition’s opening Becky Cline, Director of Walt Disney Archives said: “We are incredibly excited to bring this fantastic exhibition to London.

“We can’t wait for guests in the UK to experience their favourite Disney stories, characters, and attractions in new and immersive ways as we celebrate all the wonderful worlds of Disney.”

So with moving stories, historical artefacts, original costumes and unique interactive installations awaiting you, it’s time for us to wave our magic wand and conjure you up some tickets.

Buy Disney100: The Exhibition tickets at Fever

What is Disney100: The Exhibition?

Disney100/Fever

Disney100: The Exhibition is a massive 20,000 square-foot showcase featuring the best of Disney’s “Crown Jewels”.

The experience will be made up of 10 themed galleries, each containing dozens of props, costumes, original works of art and other memorabilia. From renowned classics like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to recent hits like Encanto, the exhibit will give you a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the creation of the company’s most beloved films and characters.

Some of the galleries include “Where Do the Stories Come From?” featuring the real glass slipper from 2015’s Cinderella remake, and “The Illusion of Life,” which has Emma Stone’s jaw-dropping red dress from Cruella. “The Spirit of Adventure and Discovery” gallery will host iconic props from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar, including Iron Man’s very-own helmet. Plus, you’ll get an inside look at the company’s famous theme parks and even walk through a life-size version of Main Street USA in the “Your Disney World: A Day in the Parks” exhibit.

Buy Disney100: The Exhibition tickets at Fever

Where is Disney100: The Exhibition?

This enormous 20,000 square-foot experience will be coming to ExCel London. Found on the city’s historic Royal Victoria Dock, the centre is home to some of the UK’s biggest exhibitions and events.

If you’re willing to go the distance to be there, all you need to do is get the Elizabeth Line or the DLR to Custom House Station. You can also drive, but beware that parking costs £25 for up to 24-hours (although this doesn’t apply to magic carpets).

How long will Disney100 be on for?

It has been confirmed that Disney100 will open on the 13th of October and run into 2024, so you’ve got plenty of chances to get down to the ExCel and see it.

The exhibit will last from 10am – 6pm on Monday to Thursday, and 9am – 7pm on Friday to Sunday.

For the true Disney fanatics out there, the experience will be extra-special on the 16th of October –Disney’s actual 100th anniversary. On this date, all tickets will be upgraded to VIP which means you’ll get additional perks like a commemorative pin and a picture with your favourite characters, plus, the experience will stay open until 9pm.

Buy Disney100: The Exhibition tickets at Fever

How much do Disney100 tickets cost?

Disney100/Fever

Ticket prices for the exhibit will start at £16.50 and go up depending on which type of entry you choose.

When the tickets go on sale, you’ll be able to pick between standard time slot tickets and flexible session tickets, which mean you can enter the venue at any time on your chosen date. You can also splash out on VIP tickets, which will include fast track entry, a collectible lanyard, a Disney100 pin and an exclusive photo with a Disney character.

Plus, if you’re taking the rest of your Ohana, there will be special prices for families, students, and senior citizens. Children aged five to 16 can get in for the lowest price, and little ones under five can get in for free – so nobody gets left behind.

Buy Disney100: The Exhibition tickets at Fever

How to get tickets for Disney100: The Exhibition

Tickets for Disney100 go on sale from 10am today (Tuesday 18th July). So you better bibbidi-bobbidi-boo your way over to Fever.com and grab yourself a slot.

Remember, fans who book for Disney’s actual anniversary – 16th October – will get extended opening hours and a VIP upgrade. These tickets are likely to go first, so if you want to get your hands on some then ride like the wind, Bullseye!

Buy Disney100: The Exhibition tickets at Fever

