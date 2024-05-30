Written and executive produced by Matthew Parkhill, the series will show an origin story of the well-known detective in "an explosive reimagining of this iconic character".

As per the log line for the series, "Sherlock Holmes is disgraced, raw, unfiltered, and unformed" when he is caught up in a murder mystery at Oxford University "which threatens his freedom".

It continues: "Diving into his first ever case with a wild lack of discipline, Sherlock manages to unravel a globe-trotting conspiracy that will change his life forever."

More like this

Hero Fiennes Tiffin. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Further casting is yet to be announced, with Tiffin the only actor confirmed to be starring so far.

Ritchie and Tiffin previously worked together on The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, but many may recognise Tiffin from his role as Hardin Scott in the After film series.

"In Young Sherlock, we're going to see an exhilarating new version of the detective everyone thinks they know in a way they've never imagined before," said Ritchie.

"We're going to crack open this enigmatic character, find out what makes him tick, and learn how he becomes the genius we all love."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Simon Kelton (Eddie the Eagle), Ivan Atkinson (The Gentlemen), Simon Maxwell (The Woman in the Wall), Dhana Gilbert (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel), Colin Wilson (The Mandalorian) and Marc Resteghini will also executive produce. Harriet Creelman will serve as co-executive producer.

"This exciting, new chapter about one of the world's best-known literary characters will delight our global customers with its captivating storytelling," said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios.

"With the brilliant creative team, led by Guy Ritchie and Matthew Parkhill, we will explore untold mysteries of how young Sherlock found his way to a life of truth-seeking."

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.