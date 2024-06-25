Sean Pertwee and Robert Glenister in tense trailer for The Night Caller thriller
Channel 5 unveils the high-octane first look at the new thriller.
Sean Pertwee, Robert Glenister and Suzanne Packer lead the cast of a tense new thriller coming to Channel 5 – The Night Caller.
RadioTimes.com has the exclusive first look at the trailer for the upcoming drama, which follows a lonely taxi driver's (Glenister) growing obsession with a late-night radio DJ (Pertwee).
In the teaser, Tony, a cabbie in his 50s, can be seen disillusioned and dissatisfied with his life.
He spends his nights driving and listening to radio talk show presenter Lawrence, before eventually calling in to the show, NightTalk.
Channel 5 calls The Night Caller "a claustrophobic tale about the power of influence those with the loudest voice have over the most vulnerable people".
Watch the trailer below.
The synopsis for the upcoming thriller teases: "Tony, in his 50s, drives a black cab, doing the night shift in the city. He used to be a popular and respected teacher but after losing his job, his confidence plummeted, his marriage collapsed and he’s become increasingly isolated.
"Now his only lifelines are cafe-worker Rosa, whom he forms a growing attachment to, and a radio DJ called Lawrence whom he spends his nights listening to.
"One night Tony plucks up the courage and rings NightTalk to speak to Lawrence, and soon becomes a 'friend of the show'. For the first time in years, he feels listened to. But as time passes his developing bond with the late-night DJ begins to turn into an unhealthy obsession as he starts interpreting Lawrence's 'world view' in dangerous ways that have devastating impacts on Tony’s life.
"One night, by chance, Lawrence gets into Tony’s cab. The initial excitement at meeting takes a turn when Tony realises this DJ isn't the man he purports to be. Lawrence is a fake and Tony feels betrayed."
The Night Calling is coming soon to Channel 5 and My5.
