According to the BBC, the mystery will examine "sexual morality, age of consent, grooming, identity and memory".

It is also described as "as much a coming-of-age story as a detective thriller".

Ruby Stokes as Hannah and Jenna Coleman as Ember in The Jetty. Firebird Pictures,Ben Blackall

It follows Coleman's character Detective Ember Manning as she investigates events when a fire tears through a property, soon bringing her into contact with a podcast journalist on the search for clues in a missing persons case and learning of an illicit 'love' triangle between a man in his 20s and two underage girls.

Amelia Bullmore as Sylvia in The Jetty. Firebird Pictures,Matt Towers

The synopsis continues: "But as Ember gets close to the truth, it threatens to destroy her life – forcing her to re-evaluate everything she thought she knew about her past, present and the town she’s always called home. "

Weruche Opia as Riz in The Jetty. Firebird Pictures,Matt Towers

In addition to Coleman and Glynn-Carney, the main cast for the series also includes Ruby Stokes (Lockwood & Co), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Weruche Opia (I May Destroy You) and Amelia Bullmore (Happy Valley) – all of whom can be seen in the new stills.

Archie Renaux as Hitch in The Jetty/ Firebird Pictures,Matt Towers

Also featuring in the new images are Bo Bragason (Renegade Nell) and Laura Marcus (The Devil's Hour), while other actors to appear in the series include Matthew McNulty (The Terror) and Ralph Ineson (The Witch).

Laura Marcus as Caitlin and Bo Bragason as Amyin The Jetty. Firebird Pictures,Ben Blackall

The cast is rounded out by David Ajala (Italian Studies), Nina Barker-Francis (The Flash), Miya Ocego (I Hate Suzie), Elliot Cowan (Fifteen-Love), Shannon Watson, Arthur Hughes (Help), Dominic Coleman (Trollied) and Ruaridh Mollica (Red Rose).

Tom Glynn-Carney as Malachy in The Jetty. Firebird Pictures, Ben Blackall

Filming on the show has been completed, and it will launch later in the year on BBC iPlayer and BBC One – with an exact release date expected to be announced in due course.

The Jetty will be available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later in 2024.

