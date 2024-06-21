In the first episode, viewers were introduced to psychiatric liaison nurse Sophia Peters, played by Kellie Shirley, who constantly found herself butting heads with consultant Dylan Keogh (William Beck).

Now, Dylan has rarely thrived in social situations, with his abruptness and cynical nature often rubbing people the wrong way, but Sophia may not back down so easily as the series continues.

Kellie Shirley as Sophia, Sarah Seggari as Rida Amaan and William Beck as Dylan Keogh in Casualty. BBC Studios

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Shirley teased that there is a "romcom" of sorts between Sophia and Dylan, with a potential romance on the cards.

"I guess you're gonna get this romcom vibes from Dr Keogh and Sophia," she said. "The will they/won't they... there's some of that going on."

Of course, Shirley couldn't tease too much, so viewers will have to stay tuned, however the actress did note there will also be "hard hitting mental health stories" that will take precedent for her character.

"[I've] got some things coming up, which is brilliant, because there is so much mental health, even more so now in society with services being cut," she told RadioTimes.com.

Shirley continued: "I think the Casualty writers are shining a light on something that's really important [and] that is very current in contemporary society. So that's brilliant."

As the series continues, viewers will get to see more of Sophia and learn more about her personality, with Shirley admitting that parts of herself will come through.

"There's a little glimmer [of myself]," she explained. "Definitely a little bit of my cheekiness because you just can't play it straight all the time."

Casualty is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

