As a result, popular shows like the soaps have been subjected to changes.

Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II last week, almost all linear channels have been running rolling news which has caused normal scheduling to alter.

When is EastEnders next on?

The next episode of EastEnders will air on TV tonight at 9pm on BBC Two.

Fans can also access new episodes of EastEnders via the BBC iPlayer, where the latest episode will drop at 7:30pm, Monday-Thursday.

Tonight's episode was originally due to air on BBC One this evening at 8:30pm, but was changed last minute.

On BBC One tonight, viewers can expect to see a special called Scotland: The Vigil, showing the latest from Edinburgh between 7:45pm and 8:30pm. It will be followed by The One Show: Our Queen until 9pm, before the finale of The Capture airs until 10:10pm.

As for what viewers can expect in tonight's EastEnders, it's the big day for Phil Mitchell and Kat Slater, who are due to get married. However, as fans of the BBC soap know all too well, the path to true love never does run smoothly. Will they make it down the aisle together?

With Big Mo making quite the dramatic return for the wedding, she won't be the only one making her way back to the Square...

Elsewhere, Mick Carter is desperate for Frankie to report the harassment she endured on a night out, and enlists Lola for help.

Rocky desperately tries to find a wedding car, and Freddie offers to find a hat for Janet.

As for when the rest of this week's EastEnders episodes will air, there are no confirmed times just yet but we'll bring you the latest when we have it.

