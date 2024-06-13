Within the two-minute long trailer, Barney Walsh's character, Cam, is at the front and centre, and can be heard saying: "I can't be here anymore. I don't want to be here."

It shows Cam to be struggling, with people venting and shouting at him left, right and centre. Other characters appear to be at breaking point, too, with Jacob (Charles Venn) and Jan (Di Botcher) attempting to balance their personal and professional lives.

Elsewhere in the trailer, there is a flash-flood that haunts the hospital, with multiple people's lives at risk.

As per the synopsis for Storm Damage, Cam and Siobhan (Melanie Hill) "face their most traumatic shift yet".

It continues: "Haunted in the aftermath, Cam is left questioning whether the chaos of the ED is for him. But to face his future, Cam has no choice but to confront his past when it washes into Holby…"

With Cam's storyline taking centre stage, Barney Walsh What To Watch it is "really exciting" to be under the spotlight in Storm Damage.

"So far, there's been a lot of light relief with Cam – either he's losing blood results or getting yelled at, he even lost a dead body in his first episode! To lead one of the storylines in the new box set and to explore the reasons why he's like this, is an absolute honour for me."

Barney Walsh as Cam Micklethwaite. BBC/ALISTAIR HEAP/MATT BURLEM

The extended synopsis reads: "Stevie (Elinor Lawless) catches the eye of firefighter Rich (Michael Keogh) and sparks fly. But will a shocking connection burn them both? Iain (Michael Stevenson) finds his footing as a father-figure as he and Luka (Tom Mulheron) grow closer. But when they and Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) are under threat, how far will Iain go to protect his new family?

"Dylan (Will Beck) thrives on the shop-floor in the absence of Patrick. But when he clashes with new Psych Liaison Nurse Sophia (Kellie Shirley) can Dylan find a friend rather than another foe? Jacob (Charles Venn) and Jan (Di Botcher) juggle 999 calls and nursery drop-offs as they care for Jacob’s grandson, Carter. But when the search for Carter’s father intensifies, will they be able to balance the personal and professional?

"Rash (Neet Mohan) acclimates to being back in the ED with Tariq (Manpreet Bachu) by his side. But as Tariq steps up to be Rash’s rock, will someone be looking out for him when he crumbles?"

Casualty is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

