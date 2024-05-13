Vote now for Best Soap at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024!
The RadioTimes.com Soap Awards, sponsored by Inspired Villages, is due to take place on 13th July in Manchester.
But there's one very important matter of the vote to be decided upon before we get there.
Fans can have their say in six exciting categories, and this page contains the vote for Best Soap.
So without further ado, cast your vote below – make sure to keep this page bookmarked as you'll be able to vote once every day.
And the nominations for Best Soap are...
Coronation Street
It's been a phenomenal year on the cobbles, with several storylines taking centre stage and the talented Coronation Street cast pulling out all the stops for some fantastic performances. From Paul's (Peter Ash) motor neurone disease storyline to Liam (Charlie Wrenshall) suffering at the hands of evil bully Mason (Luca Toolan) and Daisy's (Charlotte Jordan) love triangle with Ryan (Ryan Prescott) and Daniel (Rob Mallard), Corrie has gone out of its way to deliver the goods.
EastEnders
It's been a remarkable year on EastEnders, which really kicked off in February 2023 when a flash-forward revealed there would be a Christmas Day death – and a whodunnit mystery to add. Since that moment, fans were plunged into a world of theories, speculation and a whole load of drama. At the heart of the year were The Six, made up of Stacey (Lacey Turner), Suki (Balvinder Sopal), Linda (Kellie Bright), Sharon (Letitia Dean), Denise (Diane Parish) and Kathy (Gillian Taylforth), who all had their huge storylines over the year. Outside of this frankly enormous arc was the surprise return of Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), back from the dead, with a big story to tell with new family, the Knights. It just hasn't been any bigger than this.
Emmerdale
There have been twists and turns a-plenty in Emmerdale over the past 12 months, with surprise returns, deaths and unions taking place regularly – plus, one epic car crash stunt as well. Phew. From Rishi's (Bhasker Patel) surprise death, troublesome Ruby's (Beth Cordingly) arrival and Mandy's (Lisa Riley) reunion with Paddy (Dominic Brunt) to Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) and Tom's (James Chase) abusive relationship, Emmerdale has given us unmissable drama every night.
Hollyoaks
There's never a quiet day in Hollyoaks, with the Channel 4 soap once more pulling out show-stopping performances in gripping storylines for another 12 months. We've seen exits ranging from the tearful – Romeo (Owen Warner) – to the downright explosive – Ella (Erin Palmer) – and so many twists we can barely keep count, including Mercedes's (Jennifer Metcalfe) twins father reveal and Dilly's (Emma Johnsey-Smith) identity.
