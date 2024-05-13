From major showdowns to terrifying cliffhangers, there is a lot to consider.

And the nominations for Soap Moment of the Year are...

Stephen's showdown in the pub, Coronation Street

Todd Boyce as Stephen Reid and Sally Ann Matthews as Jenny Connor in Coronation Street. ITV

Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) had a truly evil time on the cobbles and he soon spiralled out of control after his murderous crimes were revealed and the police were closing in on him.

As Stephen tried to find his passport so he could flee to Thailand, Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) realised he would return to her house to find it and went to confront him, but noticed the Rovers had been broken into.

After finding Dylan Wilson (Liam Mccheyne) and Mason Radcliffe (Luca Toolan) stealing old alcohol, Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) warned her that Stephen was back but soon realised they weren't alone. Stephen then hit Sarah on the head and watched her begin to bleed out.

An argument ensued as Stephen confessed to his crimes and tried to convince her to come to Thailand with him, but she rang to get help. As she fought for a way out, Stephen grabbed a smashed wine bottle and screamed: "I'm leaving and not you or anyone is going to stop me!"

Sixmas, EastEnders

The Six on EastEnders. BBC

EastEnders fans waited 10 long months to find out who was the killer and who had been killed after a flash forward in February teased a whodunnit for Christmas Day. It was known that a body would be on the floor of The Vic and Letitia Dean (Sharon Watts), Gillian Taylforth (Kathy Cotton), Lacey Turner (Stacey Slater), Diane Parish (Denise Fox), Kellie Bright (Linda Carter) and Balvinder Sopal (Suki Panesar) were possibly all responsible, but who was it?

In an epic hour-long Christmas special, Sharon finally found out that Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) had orchestrated the kidnapping of Albie and called the wedding off, but things took a turn when Keanu found out that Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) was actually Albie's father!

After Denise hit Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) over the head, fans thought he was the dead body, but EastEnders had another trick up its sleeve. In all the commotion, Keanu entered The Vic and an argument ensued which led to him strangling Sharon and, in a flash, Linda stabbed Keanu, leaving him for dead!

Charity, Mack and Chloe's cliffhanger car crash, Emmerdale

Jessie Elland as Chloe, Emma Atkins as Charity and Lawrence Robb as Mack in Emmerdale. ITV

It wouldn't be a good soap storyline without a love triangle, and this was one for the ages!

During ITV's Super Soap Week, Chloe Harris's (Jessie Elland) life was left hanging in the balance after a van crashed into the car that she, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) were all in.

In the tense scenes, Mack managed to escape from the wreckage but soon realised the car was close to falling off the side of a cliff and he could only save one of the women. As the shocking moment played out, both Chloe and Charity reached out their hands and viewers were left wondering who he saved!

Ste realises he has killed Ella, Hollyoaks

Kieron Richardson as Ste Hay in Hollyoaks. Lime Pictures

Hollyoaks made an explosive return to screens in 2024 with a huge stunt storyline, which left Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) dead.

After spending time with her friends nearby, Ella passed away after being involved in a road accident with four different vehicles, all of which had major characters from the E4 soap inside.

Towards the end of the episode, it was revealed that Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) was responsible for Ella's death after spotting one of her red boots stuck in one of the wheel arches of his car.

In an attempt to get his daughter Leah Barnes (Elá-May Demircan) to the hospital, Ste hadn't realised he had hit anyone during the journey.

