So without further ado, cast your vote below – make sure to keep this page bookmarked as you'll be able to vote once every day.

Paul and Billy get married, Coronation Street

Peter Ash as Paul and Daniel Brocklebank as Billy in Coronation Street. ITV

Fans were delighted when Paul (Peter Ash) and Billy (Daniel Brocklebank) tied the knot on Coronation Street last year, marking the soap's first gay wedding.

The couple held an intimate civil ceremony at the Bistro and held each other in tears during their first dance, with both not knowing how much married life they would have together following Paul's motor neurone disease diagnosis.

More like this

Suki comes out to her family, EastEnders

Balvinder Sopal as Suki Panesar and Heather Peace as Eve Unwin on EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) and Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) were constantly hiding their love in secret, which even saw the fan favourite couple split after things became all too much.

But after the events of Christmas, the pair reunited and Suki bravely came out to her friends and family and Albert Square neighbours, confirming that she and Eve were in a relationship.

Elsewhere, Suki told her grandson Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) about her relationship and he was more supportive than she had anticipated, only being upset that she felt she couldn't tell him the truth.

Jay and Honey run the London Marathon, EastEnders

Jamie Borthwick as Jay Mitchell and Emma Barton as Honey Mitchell. BBC

"For Lola!"

In a soap first, both Jamie Borthwick and Emma Barton ran the London Marathon in character as Jay and Honey Mitchell, in memory of their beloved Lola, following her death.

Over the last few months, EastEnders followed Honey and Jay as they trained for the event, with the help of Peter Beale. The pair completed the marathon – in the soap and real life – and actual footage was edited into the Monday episode after the marathon!

Mary's quest for love in later life, Emmerdale

Mary and Faye on Emmerdale. ITV

Mary Goskirk has not had an easy go of things when it comes to love, with her former girlfriend, Faye, leaving her heartbroken – in what was Mary's first relationship since coming out.

At the beginning of last year, Mary began looking for love on dating apps, hoping to find a special someone. Mary had previously confided in her daughter, Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry), about coming to terms with her sexuality after falling for her neighbour.

As recent scenes have played out, Mary developed a crush on Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough), but things fell short when Suzy's ex-girlfriend Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) returned to the village.

Tony and Diane's child comes out as trans, Hollyoaks

Ava Webster as Ro Lomax on Hollyoaks. Lime Pictures

In powerful scenes, Diane and Tony Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher and Nick Pickard) were told by their child that he would be going by the name of Ro Lomax (Ava Webster).

Fans of the E4 soap saw Ro struggle with his gender identity and was encouraged by Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh) to be honest with his parents about what he was feeling.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.