Fans can have their say in six exciting categories, and this page contains the vote for Best Comedy Performance.

So without further ado, cast your vote below – make sure to keep this page bookmarked as you'll be able to vote once every day.

And the nominations for Best Comedic Performance are...

Jodie Prenger (Glenda Shuttleworth), Coronation Street

ITV

There are some characters who just bring joy whenever they're on screen, and Glenda is undoubtedly one of them. Performed to perfection by Jodie Prenger, Glenda has been one of the best additions to Corrie in recent years, bringing lots of laughter and comic relief amid darker storylines. She's Corrie through and through, and the soap world is much richer with someone like Glenda in it.

More like this

Jonny Freeman (Reiss Colwell), EastEnders

BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Hapless Reiss has won over viewers' hearts since his arrival in 2022, and EastEnders has made perfect use of him since his arrival, pairing him with the iconic Sonia. Jonny Freeman's portrayal is delicate and never over-played, meaning Reiss's one-liners sit with you for days, not moments. Furthermore, he's been able to flex into a more serious storyline as Sonia and Reiss try to conceive via IVF, showing light in what could be a taxing storyline.

Lisa Riley (Mandy Dingle), Emmerdale

ITV

If there's one person who knows her character inside-out, it's Lisa Riley. This confidence in who Mandy Dingle is brings about top notch comedic performances with ease. Viewers know that when Mandy's on screen, we're in safe hands. Riley has shown immense range over the past couple of years, especially in support of on-screen son Vinny, but it's her comedy she really excels at. Every soap needs a Mandy.

Jorgie Porter (Theresa McQueen), Hollyoaks

Nobody makes a viewer chuckle like loveable Theresa McQueen. The blonde bombshell returned in dramatic fashion and was tied up in one of the biggest stories Hollyoaks has ever done with the crash. Porter can flick with ease between high drama and lighter moments showing her versatility as a soap star. Hollyoaks is richer whenever Theresa is on the scene, that's without a doubt.

Diane Langton (Nana McQueen), Hollyoaks

Diane Langton has pure funny bones, simple as. The larger-than-life Nana McQueen's star is as bright as her hair, and we love her for it. She's also undoubtedly the heart of the iconic McQueens, and has been crucial in Mercedes and Warren's story over the past 12 months. Where would we all be without Nana?

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.