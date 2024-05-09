RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024 nominations revealed
Plus, details on when this year's awards will take place.
We at RadioTimes.com are going to be celebrating soaps at our first ever Soap Awards, due to take place at The Midland Hotel in Manchester on 13th July 2024!
The star-studded event, sponsored by Inspired Villages, will see talent from Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks walk our red carpet.
Before then, there's the all-important matter of the vote to be decided.
In the inaugural awards, fans will be able to vote in six categories, including the prestigious Best Soap accolade. A further six awards will be decided by a panel of soap experts, and RadioTimes.com will also be awarding the Special Recognition award to one lucky recipient.
The vote will be going live on RadioTimes.com on 13th May 2024 – so get ready to put your support behind your favourite casts and characters!
More like this
We're proud to reveal the categories and nominations for the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards, sponsored by Inspired Villages, below...
RadioTimes.com Soap Awards categories and nominations
Best Soap - Voted for by fans
- Coronation Street
- EastEnders
- Emmerdale
- Hollyoaks
Best Villain - Voted for by fans
- Todd Boyce (Stephen Reid), Coronation Street
- Will Mellor (Harvey Gaskell), Coronation Street
- Navin Chowdhry (Nish Panesar), EastEnders
- Matt Di Angelo (Dean Wicks), EastEnders
- Beth Cordingly (Ruby Fox-Miligan), Emmerdale
- James Chase (Tom King), Emmerdale
- David Ames (Carter Shepherd), Hollyoaks
- Glynis Barber (Norma Crow), Hollyoaks
Best Comedy Performance - Voted for by fans
- Jodie Prenger (Glenda Shuttleworth), Coronation Street
- Jonny Freeman (Reiss Colwell), EastEnders
- Lisa Riley (Mandy Dingle), Emmerdale
- Jorgie Porter (Theresa McQueen), Hollyoaks
- Diane Langton (Nana McQueen), Hollyoaks
Best Exit - Voted for by fans
- Todd Boyce (Stephen Reid), Coronation Street
- Chris Gascoyne (Peter Barlow), Coronation Street
- Danny Walters (Keanu Taylor), EastEnders
- Elizabeth Counsell (Gloria Knight), EastEnders
- Bhasker Patel (Rishi Sharma), Emmerdale
- Sebastian Dowling (Heath Hope), Emmerdale
- Owen Warner (Romeo Nightingale), Hollyoaks
- Erin Palmer (Ella Richardson), Hollyoaks
Soap Moment of the Year - Voted for by fans
- Stephen's showdown in the pub, Coronation Street
- Sixmas, EastEnders
- Charity, Mack and Chloe's cliffhanger car crash, Emmerdale
- Ste realises he's killed Ella, Hollyoaks
Inspiring Storyline of the Year, sponsored by Inspired Villages - Voted for by fans
- Paul and Billy get married, Coronation Street
- Suki comes out to her family, EastEnders
- Jay and Honey run the London Marathon, EastEnders
- Mary's quest for love in later life, Emmerdale
- Tony and Diane's child comes out as trans, Hollyoaks
Best Actor - Voted for by a panel of soap experts
- Peter Ash (Paul Foreman), Coronation Street
- Alison King (Carla Connor), Coronation Street
- Elle Mulvaney (Amy Barlow), Coronation Street
- Colin Salmon (George Knight), EastEnders
- Balvinder Sopal (Suki Panesar), EastEnders
- Angela Wynter (Yolande Trueman), EastEnders
- Lucy Pargeter (Chas Dingle), Emmerdale
- Karen Blick (Lydia Dingle), Emmerdale
- Lesley Dunlop (Brenda Walker), Emmerdale
- Kieron Richardson (Ste Hay), Hollyoaks
- Jennifer Metcalfe (Mercedes McQueen), Hollyoaks
- David Ames (Carter Shepherd), Hollyoaks
Best Storyline - Voted for by a panel of soap experts
- Paul's motor neurone disease diagnosis, Coronation Street
- Roy's arrest, Coronation Street
- Teen bullying, Coronation Street
- Child farming, EastEnders
- The Six, EastEnders
- Cindy's return, EastEnders
- Lydia's rape, Emmerdale
- Pollard's Parkinson's diagnosis, Emmerdale
- Tom's domestic abuse of Belle, Emmerdale
- Ste kills Ella and covers it up, Hollyoaks
- Gay conversion, Hollyoaks
Best Newcomer - Voted for by a panel of soap experts
- Jack Carroll (Bobby Crawford), Coronation Street
- Francesca Henry (Gina Knight), EastEnders
- Beth Cordingly (Ruby Fox-Mulligan), Emmerdale
- Iz Hesketh (Kitty Draper), Hollyoaks
Best Twist - Voted for by a panel of soap experts
- Tim's alive, Coronation Street
- Peter kills Stephen, Coronation Street
- Cindy's return, EastEnders
- Keanu's Christmas Day death, EastEnders
- Aaron's shock return, Emmerdale
- Who killed Lydia's rapist?, Emmerdale
- Dilly is Rafe's wife and Patrick's daughter, Hollyoaks
- Mercedes's twins have different dads, Hollyoaks
Best Young Performer - Voted for by a panel of soap experts
- Charlie Wrenshall (Liam Connor), Coronation Street
- Liam Mccheyne (Dylan Wilson), Coronation Street
- Ellie Dadd (Amy Mitchell), EastEnders
- Jaden Ladega (Denzel Danes), EastEnders
- Elizabeth Green (Jade Masood), EastEnders
- Amelia Flanagan (April Windsor), Emmerdale
- Gabrielle Dowling (Cathy Hope), Emmerdale
- Rebecca Bakes (Angelica King), Emmerdale
- Ela-May Demircan (Leah Barnes), Hollyoaks
- Noah Holdsworth (Oscar Osborne), Hollyoaks
Best Episode - Voted for by a panel of soap experts
- New Year's Day, Coronation Street
- Paul and Billy wedding, Coronation Street
- Christmas Day, EastEnders
- George confronts Eddie, EastEnders
- Cliff-top crash, Emmerdale
- Tom and Belle's wedding, Emmerdale
- Worlds Collide - Hollyoaks
Public Voting Terms and Conditions
The Promoter is Immediate Media Company London Limited (company number 06189487).
Voting is open to all residents of the UK, including the Channel Islands, aged 18 years or older.
The public voting will run from 13 May 2024 until 23:59pm on 10 June 2024. Any votes cast after the closing date of will not be considered. By casting your vote, you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions.
How to vote
To cast your vote, complete and submit the voting form on https://www.radiotimes.com/. There is a limit of one (1) vote per category per day for each voter.
Fans can vote for one nominee in each of the following categories:
- Best Soap
- Best Villain
- Best Comedy Performance
- Best Exit
- Soap Moment of the Year
- Inspiring Storyline of the Year
Results
The results will be revealed at the Radiotimes.com Soap Awards 2024 awards ceremony in Manchester on 13 July 2024. Results will also be available online from 14 July 2024 on https://www.radiotimes.com/.
General
The Promoter will process your personal details in accordance with the Immediate Privacy Policy.
The Promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions or to cancel, alter or amend the voting at any stage, if deemed necessary in its opinion, or if circumstances arise outside of its control.
These terms and conditions shall be governed by English law and the parties submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the course of England and Wales.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.