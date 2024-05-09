Before then, there's the all-important matter of the vote to be decided.

In the inaugural awards, fans will be able to vote in six categories, including the prestigious Best Soap accolade. A further six awards will be decided by a panel of soap experts, and RadioTimes.com will also be awarding the Special Recognition award to one lucky recipient.

The vote will be going live on RadioTimes.com on 13th May 2024 – so get ready to put your support behind your favourite casts and characters!

More like this

We're proud to reveal the categories and nominations for the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards, sponsored by Inspired Villages, below...

RadioTimes.com Soap Awards categories and nominations

Best Soap - Voted for by fans

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Best Villain - Voted for by fans

Todd Boyce (Stephen Reid), Coronation Street

Will Mellor (Harvey Gaskell), Coronation Street

Navin Chowdhry (Nish Panesar), EastEnders

Matt Di Angelo (Dean Wicks), EastEnders

Beth Cordingly (Ruby Fox-Miligan), Emmerdale

James Chase (Tom King), Emmerdale

David Ames (Carter Shepherd), Hollyoaks

Glynis Barber (Norma Crow), Hollyoaks

Todd Boyce as Stephen Reid for Coronation Street. ITV

Best Comedy Performance - Voted for by fans

Jodie Prenger (Glenda Shuttleworth), Coronation Street

Jonny Freeman (Reiss Colwell), EastEnders

Lisa Riley (Mandy Dingle), Emmerdale

Jorgie Porter (Theresa McQueen), Hollyoaks

Diane Langton (Nana McQueen), Hollyoaks

Best Exit - Voted for by fans

Todd Boyce (Stephen Reid), Coronation Street

Chris Gascoyne (Peter Barlow), Coronation Street

Danny Walters (Keanu Taylor), EastEnders

Elizabeth Counsell (Gloria Knight), EastEnders

Bhasker Patel (Rishi Sharma), Emmerdale

Sebastian Dowling (Heath Hope), Emmerdale

Owen Warner (Romeo Nightingale), Hollyoaks

Erin Palmer (Ella Richardson), Hollyoaks

Hollyoaks' Ste racing out of a car. E4

Soap Moment of the Year - Voted for by fans

Stephen's showdown in the pub, Coronation Street

Sixmas, EastEnders

Charity, Mack and Chloe's cliffhanger car crash, Emmerdale

Ste realises he's killed Ella, Hollyoaks

Inspiring Storyline of the Year, sponsored by Inspired Villages - Voted for by fans

Paul and Billy get married, Coronation Street

Suki comes out to her family, EastEnders

Jay and Honey run the London Marathon, EastEnders

Mary's quest for love in later life, Emmerdale

Tony and Diane's child comes out as trans, Hollyoaks

Best Actor - Voted for by a panel of soap experts

Peter Ash (Paul Foreman), Coronation Street

Alison King (Carla Connor), Coronation Street

Elle Mulvaney (Amy Barlow), Coronation Street

Colin Salmon (George Knight), EastEnders

Balvinder Sopal (Suki Panesar), EastEnders

Angela Wynter (Yolande Trueman), EastEnders

Lucy Pargeter (Chas Dingle), Emmerdale

Karen Blick (Lydia Dingle), Emmerdale

Lesley Dunlop (Brenda Walker), Emmerdale

Kieron Richardson (Ste Hay), Hollyoaks

Jennifer Metcalfe (Mercedes McQueen), Hollyoaks

David Ames (Carter Shepherd), Hollyoaks

Colin Salmon as George Knight in EastEnders. BBC

Best Storyline - Voted for by a panel of soap experts

Paul's motor neurone disease diagnosis, Coronation Street

Roy's arrest, Coronation Street

Teen bullying, Coronation Street

Child farming, EastEnders

The Six, EastEnders

Cindy's return, EastEnders

Lydia's rape, Emmerdale

Pollard's Parkinson's diagnosis, Emmerdale

Tom's domestic abuse of Belle, Emmerdale

Ste kills Ella and covers it up, Hollyoaks

Gay conversion, Hollyoaks

Best Newcomer - Voted for by a panel of soap experts

Jack Carroll (Bobby Crawford), Coronation Street

Francesca Henry (Gina Knight), EastEnders

Beth Cordingly (Ruby Fox-Mulligan), Emmerdale

Iz Hesketh (Kitty Draper), Hollyoaks

Best Twist - Voted for by a panel of soap experts

Tim's alive, Coronation Street

Peter kills Stephen, Coronation Street

Cindy's return, EastEnders

Keanu's Christmas Day death, EastEnders

Aaron's shock return, Emmerdale

Who killed Lydia's rapist?, Emmerdale

Dilly is Rafe's wife and Patrick's daughter, Hollyoaks

Mercedes's twins have different dads, Hollyoaks

Gabrielle Dowling as Cathy in Emmerdale. ITV

Best Young Performer - Voted for by a panel of soap experts

Charlie Wrenshall (Liam Connor), Coronation Street

Liam Mccheyne (Dylan Wilson), Coronation Street

Ellie Dadd (Amy Mitchell), EastEnders

Jaden Ladega (Denzel Danes), EastEnders

Elizabeth Green (Jade Masood), EastEnders

Amelia Flanagan (April Windsor), Emmerdale

Gabrielle Dowling (Cathy Hope), Emmerdale

Rebecca Bakes (Angelica King), Emmerdale

Ela-May Demircan (Leah Barnes), Hollyoaks

Noah Holdsworth (Oscar Osborne), Hollyoaks

Best Episode - Voted for by a panel of soap experts

New Year's Day, Coronation Street

Paul and Billy wedding, Coronation Street

Christmas Day, EastEnders

George confronts Eddie, EastEnders

Cliff-top crash, Emmerdale

Tom and Belle's wedding, Emmerdale

Worlds Collide - Hollyoaks

Public Voting Terms and Conditions

The Promoter is Immediate Media Company London Limited (company number 06189487).

Voting is open to all residents of the UK, including the Channel Islands, aged 18 years or older.

The public voting will run from 13 May 2024 until 23:59pm on 10 June 2024. Any votes cast after the closing date of will not be considered. By casting your vote, you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions.

How to vote

To cast your vote, complete and submit the voting form on https://www.radiotimes.com/. There is a limit of one (1) vote per category per day for each voter.

Fans can vote for one nominee in each of the following categories:

Best Soap

Best Villain

Best Comedy Performance

Best Exit

Soap Moment of the Year

Inspiring Storyline of the Year

Results

The results will be revealed at the Radiotimes.com Soap Awards 2024 awards ceremony in Manchester on 13 July 2024. Results will also be available online from 14 July 2024 on https://www.radiotimes.com/.

General

The Promoter will process your personal details in accordance with the Immediate Privacy Policy.

The Promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions or to cancel, alter or amend the voting at any stage, if deemed necessary in its opinion, or if circumstances arise outside of its control.

These terms and conditions shall be governed by English law and the parties submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the course of England and Wales.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.