The series, which is now available to watch on Disney Plus, has been likened to the 1991 Ridley Scott film - with Vanity Fair calling the series "Part Espionage Thriller, Part Thelma & Louise".

In a new Q&A, Moss has admitted she and the team "love the comparison".

Elisabeth Moss as Imogen in The Veil. Hulu/Disney Plus

"We are not mad about it," she said. "We really like it. We do. I mean, The Veil is this incredible spy thriller in the classic sense of the genre - but at the same time, you have these two women who should not be in the same car together, and yet they are.

"The way in which Steven wrote it, it doesn't feel like they will become best friends by the end. It becomes a buddy movie, but it's complicated and it retains its complexity in a very truthful way. But, yes, we love the comparison."

Moss and Marwan are joined by a wealth of actors, including Dali Benssalah and Josh Charles, in the high-octane thriller, which will undoubtedly leave viewers at the edge of their seats each episode.

Executive producer Denise Di Novi echoed a similar sentiment, noting that she understands where the comparison comes from.

She said: "Thelma & Louise is one of the greatest films ever made. I think it's because it's so rare to have two female characters have those kind of conversations.

"I think that's where the comparison comes from, and I think it's great because we're not only that, we're all this other stuff as well. The combo's good."

The Veil will is available to watch on Disney Plus in the UK now. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £4.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.