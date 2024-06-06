Collins said in a statement: "With Sunrise on the Reaping, I was inspired by David Hume’s idea of implicit submission and, in his words, 'the easiness with which the many are governed by the few'.

"The story also lent itself to a deeper dive into the use of propaganda and the power of those who control the narrative. The question 'Real or not real?' seems more pressing to me every day."

Nothing else is yet known about the novel's plot, nor whether it will be adapted into a film – however, given the success of the screen franchise, it certainly seems likely that it will.

Given that both the book and film series has been released non-linearly, with the first three books and four films telling a story in order before going back in time for the fourth book and fifth film, Francis Lawrence, the director of all of the films except for the first, previously addresses the order in which fans should watch them.

As The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes was being released, Lawrence told RadioTimes.com: "I will say, I think part of what's fun is if you hadn't seen any of the movies, or read any of the other books, you can watch this story and, I think, find it engaging and find it fulfilling as a standalone movie.

"I think if you've seen the other movies... part of the fun of this one is there's so many elements that are sort of the origins of things – the origins of characters, the origins of character dynamics, the origins of songs we know from the other one, you know, a lot of little Easter eggs.

"[So] it might actually be better to watch this one after [the originals], if you've never seen them. Because I think you'll just have this other level of enjoyment of feeling the origins of things."

