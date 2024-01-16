Spooks stars reunite after Matthew Macfadyen's Emmy's win
Matthew Macfadyen, Keeley Hawes and David Oyelowo were reunited at this year's Critics Choice awards.
Awards season is well and truly upon us with plenty of high profile actors and stars taking to the red carpet for ceremonies that honour their most recent endeavours.
But it's also a time when some actors are reunited at long last after years of appearing on screen together. Spooks fans will undoubtedly be overjoyed to know that among the busy nature of the Critics Choice awards ceremony on Sunday 14th January, Matthew Macfadyen, Keeley Hawes and David Oyelowo all reunited during the night's events.
Sharing an image of the trio on his Instagram, Oyelowo wrote: "We tried sooo hard to recreate this pic from 21 years ago and we had far too much fun failing to do so. The show from back in the day was SPOOKS (MI5 in US) and it changed our lives forever.
"These pics are exactly what actually shooting that show was like. I’m so proud of the amazing work #keeleyhawes and #matthewmacfadyen have gone on to produce, but I am most joyful about our eternal bond. Love them!! Thanks @criticschoice for the nomination for my work in @lawmenbassreeves."
Oyelowo paired the image of the three of them on the night of the Critics Choice awards with an image of them during their Spooks days as Zoe Reynolds (Hawes), Tom Quinn (Macfayden) and Danny Hunter (Oyelowo).
The British spy drama originally aired on BBC One from 2002 to 2011 and ran for 10 seasons, focusing on a group of MI-5 officers based at the Thames House headquarters.
More recently, actor Richard Armitage (Fool Me Once) discussed his own Spooks character Lucas North with Radio Times magazine. Armitage said: “I’ve always been very clear with myself: this is them, this is the bit that’s me. I think it helps you be an actor, because there was never a crossover.
"Also, I would always ask the question of the character: is Lucas North 100 per cent straight? I would say the answer’s probably no, it’s got to be. Sexuality is currency in drama.”
The sharing of Oyelowo's post is especially poignant given the fact that Macfayden bagged an Emmy award for his Succession role as Tom Wambsgans, with the HBO series also winning Best Drama Series as well as fellow actors Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin also taking home awards.
The rest of the Emmy's this year was dominated by not only Succession but also The Bear and Beef, which saw series leads Ali Wong and Steven Yeun also named Best Actress and Actor in a Limited Series for their roles.
Similarly, The Bear was the talk of last night's ceremony with Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach all taking home awards for their roles in the culinary comedy-drama.
Spooks is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.
